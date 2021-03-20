Fueled by Andrew Bossey (250 yards, 5 TDs) and Keegan Sullivan (2 TDs), Scituate rushes past Hanover

“They’re two real dynamic players,” said Scituate coach Herb Devine. “They’re tough. Keegan’s quick and Bossey showed me tonight that he’s a great runner, he’s smooth and uses his linemen and receivers blocking downfield.”

Bossey (32 carries, 250 yards) scored five rushing touchdowns and made a diving interception while Sullivan picked up two rushing scores, recovered a fumble, and snared an interception in a 49-20 romp over Hanover.

HANOVER — With junior backs Andrew Bossey and Keegan Sullivan each putting their best foot forward, the Scituate football team put the rest of the Patriot League’s Fisher Division on notice Friday night.

It all started on the Sailors’ first possession. The 5-foot-11-inch, 190-pound Bossey broke off for a 52-yard run and then punched it in from 2 yards out. Hanover (0-2) responded with a 74-yard scoring gallop from John Bertoncini and point-after for a 7-7 game.

But the Sailors answered with a 26-yard field goal from Nolan Startzell. On the ensuing kickoff, a big hit jarred the ball loose and the 5-10, 175-pound Sullivan scooped up the ball, returning it to the 4. Two plays later, he was in the end zone on a 3-yard run and it was 16-7 after the PAT.

In the second quarter, Bossey scored from the 12 and the 2 to put the Sailors (1-0) up, 30-14, at halftime.

The Sailors racked up 332 yards on the ground behind a big, junior-laden offensive line. Sullivan had 60 yards on seven carries.

“Last year we tried to throw the ball to run the ball and this year we want to run the ball and if we can run, we’re going to keep running,” said Devine. “It was the point of emphasis coming into the season.

Bossey didn’t let up in the second half. He scored on runs of 32 and 4 yards while Sullivan had his own 32-yard touchdown scamper.

“This is just the start,” said Sullivan. “We’ve got to keep going”

Scituate will host Pembroke Friday night.

“I think it’s going to be a good year,” said Bossey.