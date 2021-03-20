Joey Daccord’s long trip to the NHL worth every step

How much worse can it get up there?

But . . . two games later, the guy wrenches his leg and might be out for the season.

In the dreariness of another season in the basement, the Ottawa Senators had a feel-good story beyond the promise of their recent draft picks. Their unheralded, third-string goalie got the call after the starter was sidelined in warm-ups. He went out and beat the powerhouse Maple Leafs for his first career win.

Joey Daccord is not the guy to ask.

While resting his leg Thursday, waiting for the swelling to subside, he was still riding high after last Sunday’s 4-3 win over Toronto. The glow hadn’t faded.

“No, absolutely not,” Daccord said by telephone. “It’s still pretty crazy when I think about it. I was just watching the replay of the game when you called. It was a special night. Obviously an extremely unusual situation, but hey, I’ll take it.”

The North Andover product, a 2015 seventh-round pick (199th overall, like his sports hero, Tom Brady), knows plenty about building something from the ground up. Overlooked by the Hockey East schools he grew up wanting to attend, he took a chance on Arizona State, a program getting crushed as a new NCAA Division 1 independent. He is first NHLer the school produced.

With Ottawa, he’s in it for the long haul. While the second-year pro was with AHL Belleville in February, the team lost each of his five appearances. The varsity strung together a nine-game losing streak, dropping 13 of 14.

By the time the Maple Leafs came to town last Sunday, they had established themselves as the team to beat in the Canadian division. The Senators had won five times in regulation in 30 games, and their fans had adopted the leering “Sicko Man,” which revels in misery and schadenfreude, as a mascot.

Starter Matt Murray suffered an upper-body injury and couldn’t go. If Daccord had nerves, they went away after he was bowled over by Toronto’s William Nylander in the opening minute. Like a skater giving or taking a hit on his first shift, Daccord was in the game.

“It definitely helped getting run over,” he said.

Daccord shook it off and stopped 33 shots. During a TV interview afterward, he reached for a towel to wipe his eyes.

“You go to start trying to talk, and you’re like, ‘Ooh! I don’t know if I can talk right now,’ ” Daccord recalled. “Fighting back tears a little bit. Really just spoke from the heart in that moment.”

After the celebration, the shower of attaboys from teammates, the presentation of the game puck, and more interviews, he called his parents, Brian and Daniela, to laugh.

“He’s seen so many really good goalies go through,” said his father, a longtime independent goalie coach with NHL and international experience. “They got to the AHL. They got to the ECHL. They got to the bench in the NHL. But they didn’t get their game. He has a true appreciation for how hard it is to make it. If you get 60 minutes, that’s everything.”

Brian Daccord, a former Merrimack netminder, spent two years as the Bruins’ goalie coach (2000-02). Joey enjoyed playing mini-sticks in the dressing room with Joe Thornton and Don Sweeney, but he was drawn to the flashy, gold-star pads of Byron Dafoe. Netminders who trained with his father at Stop It Goaltending — Andrew Raycroft, Corey Schneider, and Justin Peters among them — were always around the family home in North Andover. The goalie thing took.

But he wasn’t, as his father put it, “the first-round pick with a scholarship to Boston College.” The odds were low. In January 2016, while a senior at Cushing Academy, he and his father were driving home in a snowstorm. Arizona State coach Greg Powers called at the right time.

The vibrant campus and warm weather in Tempe beckoned. Daccord was eager for playing time, to build something at a fledgling program. He left after his junior year with 82 games under his belt.

“Go where you’re wanted,” Daccord said. “They wanted me. I wanted to be a part of it.”

He and the Sun Devils rose together. As a freshman, he submitted an .893 save percentage, 4-8-0 record, and zero shutouts. As a sophomore, he faced the second-most shots in the nation. As a junior, he played in every game with glittering numbers: .926, 21-13-0, and seven shutouts.

Four years after joining NCAA Division 1, the team crashed the NCAA Tournament, becoming the fastest start-up to do so, the first independent since 1992, and both the southernmost and westernmost program to do so.

When a reporter called Daccord on Thursday, he was watching the replay. Middle of the first period. On the screen, he saw a confident, big, aggressive goalie with a bright future.

“I think I definitely don’t look out of place,” he said. “I look like I belong.”

THE FLORIDA LIFE

Frank Vatrano, Panthers enjoy winning ways

Frank Vatrano has 10 goals and three assists for the Panthers this season. Bruce Bennett/Getty

Frank Vatrano likes to golf on his offdays. If only he had an offday.

“It’s tough on the body,” the Panthers forward said over the telephone of the condensed schedule. “We’ve played 28 games, but it feels like we’ve played 60 already.”

As always, winning lightens the load.

The Panthers woke up Tuesday in first place overall, for the first time since Dec. 28, 1996. The span of 24-plus years (8,844 days, to be exact) between stints atop the NHL, after a minimum of three games, is the longest in league history. Only Detroit, playing as the Motown Dead Wings from 1974-95, went 20 years or more without reaching No. 1 on the charts.

Entering the weekend, Florida hadn’t lost two in a row all season. Captain Aleksander Barkov is a Hart Trophy candidate. Aaron Ekblad is finally living up to his draft billing. Tampa Bay castoff Carter Verhaeghe and backup netminder Chris Driedger have been pleasant surprises.

Vatrano, meanwhile, was one one of six Panthers to hit the 10-goal mark by the midway point of the season. Both of his linemates — rookie Owen Tippett, 22, and Eetu Luostarinen, 22 — were born after the Year of the Rat, but this isn’t a rookie party. Keith Yandle, 34, still has offensive game. Barkov, Ekblad, and Jonathan Huberdeau are each about halfway to 1,000 career games. Hard-to-play-against factor comes from veterans Patric Hornqvist (scoring at a 67-point pace and annoying opponents nightly), Radko Gudas, and Noel Acciari.

If the club’s newly formed department of goaltending excellence, headed by Francois Allaire and Roberto Luongo, can get something out of Sergei Bobrovsky, so much the better. He’s currently a league-average netminder making $10 million. Then again, Bobrovsky might wind up being someone else’s issue. The Panthers have one of the brightest prospects around in Boston College’s Spencer Knight.

In 2015-16, after signing with the Bruins out of UMass, Vatrano rifled home 36 goals in 36 games for Bruce Cassidy in Providence. His heavy shot remains his calling card, but he is adding to his arsenal. He used body position and net drive to pot an OT winner March 11, when the Panthers erased a three-goal deficit against Columbus in his 300th career game.

Vatrano’s family owns Antonio’s Grinders in downtown Springfield, a short drive from its home in East Longmeadow. They have multiple locations now, including a drive-thru, and have been rolling through the pandemic. Vatrano recommends the slices.

Speaking of good business: The Panthers are building a practice facility in downtown Fort Lauderdale, which they hope will provide a boost like the Bruins’ 2016 shift from Wilmington to Brighton. After a COVID-19 pause, construction is expected to ramp up in April.

The opening can’t come soon enough. For the majority of players who live by the beach, traffic-choked commutes to the current facility in Coral Springs will shrink. Ideally, more fans will come to watch practice and get involved with the game. If the Panthers keep winning, they will be hard to ignore.

“We’ve never had a problem scoring goals in the past. It was about keeping pucks out of our net,” Vatrano said. “We’re showing signs of being a great team.”

AND THE WINNER IS . . .

The league’s best have bubbled to the top

The Oilers' Connor McDavid leads the NHL in points with 58. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty

Last week marked the halfway point of the truncated 56-game season for most teams. Some candidates for the major awards:

▪ Hart — If Connor McDavid repeats his first half, he should be a landslide winner. He’s averaging 1.76 points per game, and the Oilers no longer bleed scoring chances when he’s on the ice. The competition: teammate Leon Draisaitl, Patrick Kane (the Blackhawks wouldn’t be in the playoff race without him), Auston Matthews (slowed by a wrist injury), and the rejuvenated Marc-Andre Fleury and Aleksander Barkov.

▪ Norris — Wide open. Tons of candidates: Victor Hedman led all D-men in points as of Thursday. Jeff Petry is shooting the lights out. Adam Fox is a third-pair newcomer no longer. Jonas Brodin may be the best defensive blue liner in the game. Samuel Girard has killer underlying numbers and stepped up huge with Cale Makar out. Take your pick of the Ryan Pulock-Adam Pelech tandem. The resurgent Drew Doughty will get legacy votes. Charlie McAvoy doesn’t put up power-play points but is carrying the Bruins’ blue line after offseason losses (Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug) and a host of injuries.

▪ Vezina — Andrei Vasilevskiy is the best on the planet, to these eyes. As usual, he’s a major reason for Tampa Bay’s success. By the numbers, Fleury and Philipp Grubauer are right there with him. Doesn’t feel like Semyon Varlamov is merely a system goalie on the Island. As usual, Connor Hellebuyck is performing nightly strongman lifts in Winnipeg.

▪ Calder — Kirill Kaprizov keeps delivering. As dynamic as he is, netminder Kaapo Kähkönen might wind up having a greater impact on the Wild’s success this season. Chicago’s Kevin Lankinen started hot but has regressed. Plenty of time for Ottawa’s Josh Norris or Tim Stützle to make a case. Same with netminder Vitek Vanecek, if he leads Washington to the top of the East.

Kaapo Kahkonen has a 2.05 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

▪ Selke — Probably Barkov’s award to lose, considering he’s been close before (two top-five finishes in the last three years) and plays major minutes on a team that finally figured out how to keep the puck out of its net. Every time I watch Minnesota, Joel Eriksson Ek is suppressing offense all over the rink, and the metrics back that up. Phillip Danault is quietly effective. Big question: Given how the Bruins have tried to take some matchup responsibility off his plate, will Patrice Bergeron maintain his nine-year streak of top-three finishes?

▪ Jack Adams — Chicago (fourth place in the Central as of Friday morning) was supposed to be a lottery candidate with no goaltending, no center depth, and no blue line. Jeremy Colliton deserves some love. Barry Trotz’s imprint on the Cup-contending Islanders is strong. Sheldon Keefe has the Maple Leafs playing defense. But it’s been so long since the Panthers were legit, Joel Quenneville feels like the man to beat here.

ETC.

For Brady Tkachuk, stats do the talking

The Senators' Brady Tkachuk has 11 goals and 11 assists in 33 games. Peter Power/Associated Press

Joey Daccord’s teammate, Brady Tkachuk, has been working on a new kind of hat trick.

As of Wednesday, the ex-Boston University Terrier (and St. Louis-raised son of Melrose’s Keith Tkachuk) led the league in three stat categories: shots on goal (138), hits (137), and penalties drawn (22).

Tkachuk, according to Natural Stat Trick, also led the league in individual scoring chances (136), shot attempts (203), high-danger shot attempts (85), expected goals (15.89), and was third in rebounds created (16).

Since the NHL began tracking hits in 2005-06, no player has led the league — or finished among the top five — in shots and hits, to say nothing of the other categories. Before Tkachuk finished in the top 10 in both last year, only two players (Alex Ovechkin, four times; Dustin Brown, once) had done that.

Tkachuk (eight goals in 40 games on Comm. Ave.) had his doubters entering the 2018 draft. Does Montreal, who took a future top-six center in Jesperi Kotkaniemi one pick ahead, wish it hadn’t let Ottawa’s potential future captain slide to No. 4?

Tragic moments

Details about the tragic death of 19-year-old Timur Faizutdinov, captain of Dynamo St. Petersburg in Russia’s MHL junior league, remain unclear.

Several unconfirmed reports said Faizutdinov was hit by the puck in the temporal region, causing a fatal cerebral hemorrhage. Faizutdinov was killed during a play seen perhaps a dozen times a game: a simple, hard dump-in.

The only related NHL incident in recent memory happened in 2002, when 13-year-old fan Brittanie Cecil died after being struck by an errant puck. The death of Cecil, who would have turned 33 on Saturday, made protective netting above the glass mandatory in the NHL and commonplace at rinks around the world.

Loose pucks

The Rangers’ 9-0 pasting of the Flyers this past week — Mika Zibanejad became the second NHL player (following Bryan Trottier) with a 6-point period — brought back memories of the Bruins’ 9-0 win over the Flames in January 2012. The only Bruins forwards without a point that night: Shawn Thornton and Gregory Campbell (both part of the Florida front office today) and Zach Hamill, now toiling for Angers in France . . . Coincidence? All seven teams that missed out on bubble hockey last summer — Anaheim, Buffalo, Detroit, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Ottawa, and San Jose — would be out of the playoffs entering the weekend . . . Earning a raise: Scituate’s Conor Garland, who was leading the Coyotes in points (8-14—22) through Thursday. The RFA-to-be is making $775,000 at the end of a two-year second contract . . . If you had the feeling fighting was up this season, you’re correct. After the March 5 Washington-Boston game, the NHL had seen 70 tussles through 351 games, its most to that point in the calendar since 2017-18 (77). There were 99 the year before that, and 53 and 61 the last two years . . . Enjoyed this line from Montreal radio host Conor McKenna, reacting to the NHL’s new TV deal: “The last NHL game ever aired on ESPN was Tampa-Calgary Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2004. I’m looking forward to millions of American viewers next year being impressed that Darryl Sutter still coaches the Flames.” . . . Zdeno Chara turned 44 Thursday, and sat top 10 in the league in plus-minus. Yet another poke-check against Father Time . . . One press box pal, leaving a cold and empty arena recently, cracked: “If it weren’t for the Catholic guilt, I’d be covering these games from home.” Welcome back fans. Full buildings come playoff time will be a blessing.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.