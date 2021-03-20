The latest projection on the Red Sox roster for Opening Day

There is still competition for two or three spots. Here’s our latest projection for the 26-man roster:

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox had 75 players on the spring training roster when camp opened last month. They’re down to 36 now with Opening Day creeping closer.

On the team: RHP Nate Eovaldi, RHP Nick Pivetta, LHP Martín Pérez, RHP Garrett Richards, LHP Eduardo Rodríguez.

In the mix: None.

Injured list: LHP Chris Sale.

Explanation: The Sox have their rotation lined up, with Rodríguez taking Opening Day followed by Richards, Eovaldi, Pérez, and Pivetta. Rodríguez has been terrific in camp and seems fully recovered from missing last season.

Matt Andriese, who will open the season in the bullpen, is the primary depth option. Tanner Houck had command issues in his Grapefruit League starts and will begin at the alternate site. He’ll be back, probably more sooner than later.

RELIEVERS (9)

Matt Andriese is projected to start the season in the bullpen. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

On the team: RHP Matt Andriese, RHP Matt Barnes, LHP Darwinzon Hernández, RHP Adam Ottavino, RHP Hirokazu Sawamura, LHP Josh Taylor, RHP Garrett Whitlock.

In the mix: RHP Colten Brewer, RHP Austin Brice, RHP Kevin McCarthy, and RHP Phillips Valdéz for two spots. Our picks are Brewer and Brice.

Injured list: RHP Ryan Brasier.

Explanation: Brasier has yet to appear in a game because of a broken bone in his hand. That created another opening. McCarthy, who was signed in November, has pitched well and has a track record of major league success. But Brewer can pitch multiple innings, and that could give him the edge.

The Sox will look to keep as many pitchers as they can under team control going into the season. That helps Brice, who is out of minor league options.

The makeup of the bullpen is sure to change often during the season, so who’s in uniform for Game 1 is not particularly significant, other than to the players involved.

CATCHERS (2)

On the team: Christian Vázquez, Kevin Plawecki.

In the mix: None.

Explanation: Vázquez is one of the top catchers in the game and arrived at camp leaner and faster. He started 103 games behind the plate in 2019 and wants to increase that number.

Plawecki is a solid backup. The Sox will have Chris Herrmann in reserve. Connor Wong needs minor league games to refine what are intriguing skills.

DESIGNATED HITTER (1)

On the team: J.D. Martinez.

In the mix: None.

Explanation: Martinez probably will pick up some games in left field early in the season with Franchy Cordero unavailable. But based on spring training, the Sox will want to limit his exposure there. Martinez may like playing the outfield, but his lack of speed is an issue.

Martinez had a terrible 2020 and is in a better frame of mind, if not body.

INFIELDERS (7)

Kiké Hernández is expected to be a fixture at second base for the Red Sox this season. Mark Brown/Getty

On the team: 2B-3B-SS Christian Arroyo, SS Xander Bogaerts, 1B-3B Bobby Dalbec, 3B Rafael Devers, 1B-2B-3B-SS-LF-RF Marwin González, 2B-SS-CF-LF-RF Kiké Hernández.

In the mix: 2B-SS-3B Jonathan Araúz, 1B-2B-3B Michael Chavis. Our pick is Chavis.

Explanation: Araúz and Chavis are competing for a spot on the bench, as González and Hernández will get more outfield duty early in the season with Cordero likely to miss at least a few days as he ramps up following an extended absence dealing with COVID-19.

Bogaerts, Dalbec, and Devers are starters. Second base figures to be a rotating cast led by Hernández and Arroyo, who has been a camp surprise with his steady play.

Advertisement

Chavis has had a good camp and has earned the spot.

OUTFIELDERS (2)

On the team: RF-CF Hunter Renfroe, CF-RF Alex Verdugo.

In the mix: In theory, Michael Gettys and César Puello.

Injured list: Franchy Cordero.

Explanation: Only two outfielders? Cordero is making quick progress after a positive COVID-19 test cost him nearly three weeks. It’s likely he starts the season on the injured list, but it may not be for long.

The Sox will fill the gap with González in left field. You can expect to see quite a bit of Hernández in the outfield, too.

There may not be a standard outfield alignment with this group. Verdugo could play right field at Fenway Park and center field on the road. Renfroe has played only 15 career innings in center, but the Sox see him getting time there.

