Malik Miranda, Brockton pick off a pivotal SEC victory at Dartmouth

“That was really big,” Brockton senior quarterback Devonte Medley said. “That set the momentum for the rest of the game.”

DARTMOUTH — When Brockton senior Malik Miranda snagged an interception in the end zone late in the first half against Dartmouth, he did more than halt a promising drive.

His pick set up Brockton’s second touchdown of the game as the Boxers overcame an early deficit for a 27-7 Southeast Conference victory on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

“My secondary all lined up correctly and we just made the right choice,” Miranda said. “The quarterback opens up to the side he’s throwing so I knew he was throwing to that side and I just went to the ball.”

The Boxers (2-0), who have been building toward this loaded 2021 senior class, are looking to claim their spot as the class of the SEC during the league’s first football season.

“We knew this senior group of ours . . . we knew we had a nucleus,” Brockton coach Peter Colombo said. “Not playing last fall was really a big disappointment because we had targeted this group. We’re trying to make the most of this short season.”

To accomplish that the Boxers are riding the arm and legs of Medley, who followed up his 295-yard, three-touchdown performance against Durfee in Week 1 by throwing for two first-half touchdowns and connecting with five receivers on Saturday.

“It’s slowing down a lot for me,” said Medley after finishing 10-of-15 passing for 134 yards and adding 67 rushing yards. “I’m able to slow down in the pocket and if I get out of the pocket I can look up field and make a throw. But I’m also trying to stay in the pocket and stay disciplined and not run too much.”

His most important throw was a 31-yard back-shoulder touchdown pass to tight end Nayvon Reid that provided an answer to Dartmouth’s game-opening drive, which saw the Indians race 73 yards downfield on four plays to take a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

Those high-scoring opening four minutes were followed by a scoring drought that nearly lasted until halftime. With three minutes left before the break, the Indians drove to the Brockton 6-yard line. Facing fourth and goal, quarterback Will Kelly tried to hit Patrick Crane in the flat coming out of the backfield, but Miranda undercut the route, snatched the ball out of the air and ran it out to the 33.

Medley connected on four passes on the ensuing drive, capping it with a 14-yard scoring strike to Noah Olowu to put Brockton up 14-7 with just 18 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Boxers added a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter from Jamaal Jones-Reyes (team-high 78 yards rushing), and Rodrigo Lima added a 1-yard plunge in the fourth to put the game on ice.