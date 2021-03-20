Mansfield’s defense proves to be too much for Brady Olson, Milford

The Hawks were right in the contest after Dominic Schofield broke a 69-yard touchdown run to make it a 7-7 game late in the first quarter, but Brady Olson and his receivers were off on their timing in a few key spots, leading to three Mansfield interceptions that propelled the 2019 Division 2 state champion Hornets to victory.

MILFORD — Taking risks often is required in order to take down a defending champion, and No. 15 Milford did just that in Saturday’s competitive 20-7 loss to second-ranked Mansfield.

Mansfield's Anthony Comer scores one of his two touchdowns Saturday, despite the tackle attempt by Milford's Grant Scudo.

“Our kids played really well,” Milford coach Dale Olson said. “[Mansfield is] a dynamic team, one of the top teams in the state, and I think we went toe-to-toe with them. Our defense played really well. We just made too many mistakes.”

Advertisement

Mansfield (2-0) struck first on its opening drive when Anthony Comer took a jet sweep off left tackle 18 yards for a touchdown. Milford’s first drive ended with a fumble recovered by Nick Bertolino, but the Hawks defense held strong inside their 20-yard line and Schofield broke his big run to tie the game minutes later.

But defensive end T.J. Guy and the Hornets defense proved impenetrable from that point.

Milford's Brady Olson throws a pass over a Mansfield defender. Mansfield intercepted Olson three times in its victory. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

With Milford (1-1) unable to sustain success on the ground, Olson tried to make something happen out of the pocket from deep in his territory, and instead found Comer for a 13-yard pick-6.

Later in the second quarter, Olson’s pass deflected off receiver Max Martin and was intercepted by Comer at the Mansfield 18. The Hornets capitalized with an 82-yard scoring drive, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run from quarterback Matt Boen right before the half.

“Fortunately we got a couple more before the half,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said. “That was a big turning point. I thought we could’ve taken control early and [the Hawks] were right back in it with momentum, but our defense was just lights out after that.”

Advertisement

Mansfield maintained possession by riding Cincere Gill (21 carries, 121 yards), who also came up with another interception early in the third quarter.

Milford’s defense blanked the Hornets in the second half and Mansfield committed eight penalties on offense, but was able to hold on thanks to its defense.

“I think we’re in a good place here with Milford football,” said Olson, who coaches alongside his brother, offensive coordinator Dana Olson. “The kids played hard for 48 minutes, and the outcome wasn’t what I wanted, but that’s all I could ask for today.”