NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey championship: How to watch Northeastern play for its first title

The Northeastern women’s hockey team will play Wisconsin for the national championship Saturday night at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Penn.

The Huskies (22-1-1) advanced to the championship game by rallying from a 2-0, third-period deficit against Minnesota Duluth in the semifinals to force overtime. Skylar Fontaine’s goal with 26.3 seconds remaining in the extra session gave Northeastern the 3-2 win. Goalie Aerin Frankel, named as the 2021 Goalie of the Year by the Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association (WHCA) earlier this week, made 26 saves in the win.

Here’s how to tune in: