Paul Pierce awestruck by thought of Hall honor

He is an NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, 10-time All-Star, and second all-time scorer in Celtics history. Yet he appeared stunned when his name was announced this month.

A Hall of Fame nomination was expected. Pierce is considered a first-ballot Naismith Memorial inductee . Being considered one of the all-time greats is not lost on the former Celtic. Pierce will find out May 16 whether he will be part of the Class of 2021, which is expected.

Paul Pierce has remained in the spotlight following retirement. He has become involved in a number business ventures, as well as emerging as a commentator for ABC/ESPN.

“I just look at how ironic all these things are, that happened to me in my career,” he said. “Winning a championship, doing it against the Lakers. Being inducted into the Hall of Fame, hopefully, and then going along with a guy [like potentially Michael Cooper] who I watched winning championships in the ’80s, as a Laker, going in as a Laker.”

The time away from the game has allowed the 43-year-old Pierce to reflect. He was too caught up in trying to win, trying to become one of best small forwards of his era, trying to cement his name among the greatest Celtics. He believed the pinnacle would be having his No. 34 retired in Boston, as it was three years ago.

This is the final step to immortality.

“It’s just so ironic, all these things and how they add up,” he said. “But it’s special man, just to even be mentioned as part of the finalists, not to take anything from the nominees in that group. You understand, when you’re a kid or you’re in college or you’re a pro, you want to be an NBA player. I want to make it to the NBA.

“Don’t nobody say, ‘I want to make it to the Hall of Fame.’ When that announcement come and you didn’t really think about that and it’s right there in front of you and it shows the hard work that you put in and the years and the sacrifices. Now that I’m retired, I realize all this, all the stuff that I missed for basketball, and it’s for moments like these.”

Pierce finished his career with 26,397 points (19th all time), 2,143 3-pointers (ninth), and 1,752 steals (20th). Only John Havlicek scored more points than Pierce in Celtics history.

“This is the final chapter of the book,” Pierce said. “If I don’t make the Hall of Fame, I guess the final chapter will be me putting my number into the rafters of the Garden. Like I said that’s good enough in my speech anyway.”

Pierce plans to be in Springfield the weekend of May 15 to watch his close friend and former teammate Kevin Garnett get inducted as a member of the Class of 2020. It will certainly be an emotional weekend with Garnett, Tim Duncan, and the late Kobe Bryant being honored.

Pierce said he will be there if attendees are allowed, which is expected to the case.

“Come on, you know I wouldn’t miss that for the world,” he said. “Me and Kevin talk pretty much every day, or every other day, and I asked him the other day what’s up with it and he wasn’t sure, but I definitely want to be there. For me to see his career, especially since we were in high school and watch it closely and watch it behind the scenes, aw man, I’m definitely going to be there, if possible.

“As you know, Kevin is a mesmerizing personality and I can’t wait to see what his speech is. But I’m definitely going to be there for that if possible. I’m going to find a way.”

Pierce's former teammate, Kevin Garnett, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. REUTERS

Pierce acknowledged he didn’t believe he’d enjoy life after basketball as much as he has. He spent most of his first 40 years dedicating his life to the game. He didn’t envision anything else until he had to.

“This is the funnest part of my life, to tell you the truth,” he said. “Basketball was great, but when you’ve been playing your whole life and that’s all you’ve been known for and know you’re like, ‘What’s next for Paul Pierce?’ That’s been the fascinating thing. New experiences and now the challenge for me has been competitive in the business world, and I’m taking this just as serious as I did basketball.

“Since I’ve retired, everyone knows I’ve gotten into the TV business, but I’ve opened up a restaurant in Los Angeles. I did it, experienced it, and didn’t like it. It’s definitely been challenging and I’m just as competitive. I just can’t sit down. What’s the next chapter in my life? What can I do moving forward that’s challenging? The business world has definitely been an opportunity, investing in different technology companies. It’s definitely been a challenge putting my hands in so many different places.

“But I’ve had good people to follow who have been inspirations for me like Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal. I’m enjoying retirement and I really don’t even consider this retirement. It’s just a new phase in my life.”

As far as the current Celtics, Pierce, like many other Boston fans, believes the team needs help. They are relying too much on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and that has resulted in being eliminated from the Eastern Conference finals in three of the past four years.

“They’ve been in the same place they’ve been in for the last four or five years,” Pierce said. “There’s a team that’s been heavy upfront with their starters and they have their up-and-coming superstars, but they’re a team that lacks depth. I think they need to add some depth to the equation before they make that jump because, if not, they’re going to be in the same place.”

Tatum and Brown are emerging stars and contractually committed to the Celtics for the next four years.

“They’re in a good place because their stars are so young, so they have to continue to build on those guys moving forward and get the pieces necessary so they can make that jump,” Pierce said. “They’ve been right there for so long, seems like an eternity they’ve been like a top team in the East but can’t get over that hump.

“It just goes to show you how hard it is to win in this league. Yeah, you can have superstars, you can have two All-Stars, but things have to go your way. Being close is not good enough in Boston. In other places, you win the division, you get to the Eastern Conference finals or get to the Finals, that’s good enough. But it’s a championship-starved, a championship-driven city.”

Pierce is also a spokesman for Bushmills whiskey, another one of his post-career endeavors.

“Since I’ve been retired, I’ve been enjoying some whiskey and cigars, me and Kevin,” he said. “That’s our little thing. We’ll watch the games together, have a cigar. We were doing that when we played, actually, to tell you the truth. The only thing he don’t do is get out of the house. I try to get him out of the house. I’m opening him up a little more.”

ACHING TO PLAY

Rehab taking toll on Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson high-fived Steph Curry during a February game against the Cavaliers. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty

Klay Thompson addressed the media for the first time since tearing his Achilles’ during a routine summer workout as he appeared close to returning from a torn ACL. By the time the Warriors sharpshooter returns, he will have missed two full seasons.

It’s rare for players who miss that extended time to return to previous form. Thompson, a five-time All-Star, vows to come back strong.

But he also acknowledges the mental strain caused by missing the game and rehabilitating twice from significant injuries has been difficult.

“It was very painful; it feels like someone kicks you in the back of your heel as hard as they could,” he said. “It just happened on a true dribble pull-up jump shot, something I do 100 times a day. It’s just an unfortunate series of events. Nothing I could have ever prepared for or prevented. I was working my butt off for 10 months up to that point. I knew I did it right away and it’s in the past, but I’m getting better every day.

“When it happened, I wasn’t even that emotional because my heart wouldn’t have accepted it at the time. I was hoping it was a calf strain.”

Thompson said he recently got his walking boot removed and is swimming and doing underwater exercises to strengthen the leg. It has served as therapy.

“That’s good for my psyche,” he said. “It’s going to keep getting more intense and more active. I’m looking forward to that part. Could be a few weeks after opening night, could be a month after. It’s definitely going to be geared toward the very beginning of the season.”

When asked about the rehabilitation process, the 31-year-old Thompson said it has been taxing physically and mentally.

“It’s way harder than any basketball game I’ve ever had to play,” he said. “Way harder than any conditioning drill or practice. The mental toll is not very fun.

“You always guess if you’re going to be the same player you once were. You have those natural thoughts, but you can’t let those overtake you and realize that this is not unique to me. I was used to playing 100 games a year. This is just a new set of challenges, and with my style of play I feel like I can be effective until my late 30s. I’m not going to feel sorry for myself right now. I’m going to keep buckling down.

“It’s been a weird two years for me. I genuinely love the game so much it’s been hard to find happiness without it. But it’s going to come back and make me appreciate what I do that much more.”

Thompson said he had to take up hobbies that didn’t include physical activity.

“These last two years have allowed me to evaluate how I train and how I diet,” he said. “As I’m getting older I’ve just go to do the little things. These last two years have taught me I need to get some more hobbies that bring out the creative side of me because the human body can turn on you, unfortunately.”

While Thompson has been out, the Warriors have undergone a roster restructuring. Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, and Shaun Livingston are gone. Stephen Curry has been playing with newcomers James Wiseman and Kelly Oubre, along with Andrew Wiggins and an aging Draymond Green.

The Warriors are making a playoff push, but Curry and Thompson believe their title window has not closed. Next season, the Warriors will finally be whole when Thompson returns.

“I anticipate us being right back in contention for a championship again,” Thompson said. “This year has been tough with the pandemic and so many new players on the team. I love our group. I think we have a great group.”

Historically, players lose athleticism after coming back from Achilles’ injuries. But recently players such as Durant, John Wall. and Wesley Matthews have returned to form despite missing considerable time.

“Even if you look back in history at Dominique Wilkins,” Thompson said. “He came back to have a great career. I talked to Grant Hill, he ended up having an incredible, Hall of Fame career, and what he did after three years of his ankle being like glass. I talked with Tony Robbins and he inspired me a lot to never lose my soul and always be myself.

“When I got hurt, I was playing the best basketball of my life. Mentally, it was real hard at first. Probably the worst year of my life. Too fiery to take a relegated role. I’ve got a lot of pent-up energy. When [the return to the court] happens, it will be a joyous day.”

ETC.

Spoonful of sugar for the shot

Socially distanced fans wore masks to watch a game between the Clippers and Magic. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The NBA has decided to incentivize players getting vaccinated for COVID-19 by reducing the restrictions for those players off the court. Players have been instructed not to leave hotels on the road unless they are going to the arena or practice.

The new NBA rules would allow vaccinated players to leave hotels, as well as have guests. The NBA is not mandating or requiring players get vaccinated and the league does not want to give the perception that healthy players are “skipping the line” to get the vaccine.

When Lakers star LeBron James was asked if he would get the vaccine, he said it was a personal issue that he would discuss with his family.

Layups

The Cavaliers may be headed for the draft lottery again, but it’s not from a lack of work ethic. Just minutes after he scored 29 points to beat the Celtics, Collin Sexton was back on the floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse taking jumpers and running sprints while teammate Isaac Okoro practiced on the other halfcourt. It’s a testament to the progress the Cavaliers are making under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, whose job is to essentially develop the trio of Sexton, Okoro, and Darius Garland, while management gets reinforcements through trades and the draft . . . The Rockets are another team in rebuilding mode and new coach Stephen Silas is trying to develop former first-round pick Kevin Porter, acquired from the Cavaliers, into a point guard. The issue is John Wall is still with the Rockets and has two years left on his contract. When the Rockets acquired Wall, they wanted to rid themselves of an unhappy Russell Westbrook and were hoping Wall would work with James Harden, P.J. Tucker, and DeMarcus Cousins to make a competitive club. But the aforementioned three are gone, with Tucker getting moved to the Bucks this past week. Harden was traded to the Nets and Cousins was waived. So how much can Silas really let Porter develop when Wall is present? Wall is injured with a knee bruise but is expected to return soon. Also, the Rockets welcomed back quality big man Christian Wood from injury. The best hope for the Rockets is they sink to the bottom of the standings and have an opportunity to draft Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham first in the 2021 draft. The Rockets were smart to go young, but now they have to figure out what to do with Wall.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.