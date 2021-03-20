Reading springs no surprises with dominant opening victory over Winchester

With sophomore James Murphy (10-for-15, 212 yards) throwing three touchdown passes and a dominant line, the Rockets helped calm their coach’s nerves, beating Winchester, 34-0, to open the Middlesex Liberty season.

“I like to have a good tight analysis on everything and know what’s going on. I tell you, not knowing what was going to happen, not having a real good beat on our team going into a game. The unknown is one of those things I just don’t like it,” Fiore said.

READING — Despite a roster loaded with seniors and one of the best quarterbacks in the state, Reading coach John Fiore took nervous to a new level Saturday. He could have been speaking for every coach playing football on the first day of spring.

Despite the score, it didn’t start well for Reading. The Rockets’ first possession ended on a Murphy interception but Winchester went three-and-out and when Reading got the ball back it cashed in. With the last of his four carries on the 41-yard drive, Trevor Thornton (11 carries, 69 yards) scored from a yard out to make it 7-0 with 3:40 left in the quarter.

With Reading’s defensive line of Tom O’Brien, Dan O’Connor, Shaun Bekkenhuis, Joe Gilligan and Dom DeCrescenzo controlling play, Winchester didn’t get a first down in the first half. Add in a bad snap on a punt, and Murphy threw touchdown passes on back-to-back offensive plays in the second quarter.

The first was 29 yards to Patrick Harrigan on a five-play drive aided by a Winchester pass interference call. Down 14-0, Winchester again went three-and-out but the botched punt gave Reading the ball at Winchester’s 21-yard line. On the first play Murphy hit Dan DiMare to make it 20-0.

Again, Winchester went three-and-out and a short punt gave Reading the ball at the 25. Five Thornton runs later, the last from 2 yards out, made it 27-0 with 50 seconds left in the half.

The second-half drama was limited to seeing if Winchester eventually would get a first down, which it did with 3:02 left in the third quarter. Reading pushed the lead to 34-0 when Murphy hit Harrigan for a 41-yard score in the third quarter. Murphy has 25 touchdown passes in 12 career starts.

“It’s weird. We had beautiful weather but it felt so different,” said Fiore of being 1-0 in March, on the first day of spring, in something called Fall II. “We got off on the right foot today, we have some things we have to improve on obviously, but I like where we started.”