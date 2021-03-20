Reading springs no surprises with dominant opening victory over Winchester

READING — Despite a roster loaded with seniors and one of the best quarterbacks in the state, Reading coach John Fiore took nervous to a new level Saturday. He could have been speaking for every coach playing football on the first day of spring.
“I like to have a good tight analysis on everything and know what’s going on. I tell you, not knowing what was going to happen, not having a real good beat on our team going into a game. The unknown is one of those things I just don’t like it,” Fiore said.
With sophomore James Murphy (10-for-15, 212 yards) throwing three touchdown passes and a dominant line, the Rockets helped calm their coach’s nerves, beating Winchester, 34-0, to open the Middlesex Liberty season.
Despite the score, it didn’t start well for Reading. The Rockets’ first possession ended on a Murphy interception but Winchester went three-and-out and when Reading got the ball back it cashed in. With the last of his four carries on the 41-yard drive, Trevor Thornton (11 carries, 69 yards) scored from a yard out to make it 7-0 with 3:40 left in the quarter.
With Reading’s defensive line of Tom O’Brien, Dan O’Connor, Shaun Bekkenhuis, Joe Gilligan and Dom DeCrescenzo controlling play, Winchester didn’t get a first down in the first half. Add in a bad snap on a punt, and Murphy threw touchdown passes on back-to-back offensive plays in the second quarter.
The first was 29 yards to Patrick Harrigan on a five-play drive aided by a Winchester pass interference call. Down 14-0, Winchester again went three-and-out but the botched punt gave Reading the ball at Winchester’s 21-yard line. On the first play Murphy hit Dan DiMare to make it 20-0.
Again, Winchester went three-and-out and a short punt gave Reading the ball at the 25. Five Thornton runs later, the last from 2 yards out, made it 27-0 with 50 seconds left in the half.
The second-half drama was limited to seeing if Winchester eventually would get a first down, which it did with 3:02 left in the third quarter. Reading pushed the lead to 34-0 when Murphy hit Harrigan for a 41-yard score in the third quarter. Murphy has 25 touchdown passes in 12 career starts.
“It’s weird. We had beautiful weather but it felt so different,” said Fiore of being 1-0 in March, on the first day of spring, in something called Fall II. “We got off on the right foot today, we have some things we have to improve on obviously, but I like where we started.”