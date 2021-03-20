Red Sox’ Franchy Cordero makes long-awaited spring training debut

“It was good. It was something I had been waiting for,” Cordero said via an interpreter.

He wasted no time, swinging at the first pitch from Braves righthander Bryse Wilson and lining a single into left-center.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Franchy Cordero made his Grapefruit League debut with the Red Sox on Saturday, about a month later than expected.

When Bobby Dalbec followed with a single to right field, Cordero ambitiously turned second base with an eye on third. But third base coach Carlos Febles threw up an assertive stop sign.

Cordero tripped but scrambled back to second unharmed. He finished 1 for 2 in a game the Sox lost, 8-2.

Cordero was delayed coming to camp after a positive COVID-19 test in the Dominican Republic last month. He was symptomatic, but it took several weeks to complete a mandatory quarantine and be cleared by a joint committee of MLB and MLB Players Association officials.

The Red Sox, mindful of Cordero’s long history with injuries, have been bringing their new left fielder back at a cautious pace. He’ll get a day off Sunday before playing in the field for the first time on Monday.

The Sox have nine games remaining starting Monday. But it seems likely Cordero will open the season on the injured list.

“We’ll have a better idea once he starts playing the outfield,” manager Alex Cora said. “There’s a chance. I feel better about it. But it won’t be fair to push him … We have to be cautious. We know the player.”

Part of the issue is building Cordero up so he can play nine innings defensively over consecutive days. Stamina is the goal at this point.

“If we move quickly this week there’s a chance,” Cora said.

Cordero hopes to change some minds.

“That’s something we’re working on together as a team,” he said. “I’m working with the trainers and trying to get ready. That’s the goal right now, to be available for Opening Day.”

But he understands if the Sox play it carefully.

“I’m very aware what the [Sox] are trying to do in terms of keeping me on the field,” Cordero said. “Obviously I’ve had an injury history and they’re trying to do what they feel is best to keep me on the field.”

Pérez struggles

Martín Pérez had one walk in his first two starts of spring training and didn’t give up a run over six innings. He walked five in five innings against the Braves and allowed five runs.

Alex Jackson hammered a changeup for a three-run homer in the fourth inning. Two walks set up a two-run single by Ehire Adrianza in the fifth.

“I was rough with my mechanics,” Pérez said. “I was too fast a little bit. This is the kind of game that sometimes happens.”

Perez hit 96 miles per hour with one fastball and was at 94-95 for much of his outing. But the command wasn’t there.

“The positive is the stuff was better today. He feels strong,” Cora said.

Mr. Versatility

The Sox want to get do-it-all Marwin Gonzalez some games in right field and at first base before camp breaks. Cora also wants to get Kiké Hernández more innings in center field … J.D. Martinez has played 25 innings in left field, only three fewer than he played in all of spring training in 2019. Cora said he wants to see more of Martinez in left given the uncertainties with Cordero … Bobby Dalbec, who has five home runs, just missed his sixth when a drive to right-center was caught just shy of the fence.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.