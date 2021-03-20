Red Sox legends miss not being at spring training

Not this year. The Red Sox made polite calls to Rice, Carl Yastrzemski , Dwight Evans , Luis Tiant , and Tommy Harper , telling them the coronavirus safety protocols put in place by Major League Baseball wouldn’t allow their usual visits.

“I skipped 1990 after I retired,” Rice said. “But that was it. I’ve come back every year since. That’s what you do in baseball, you go to spring training in February. It’s like your second home.”

Jim Rice was a 19-year-old with a Hall of Fame career in front of him the first time he reported to spring training with the Red Sox in 1972. It has been part of his life for nearly 50 years,

Advertisement

The same was true for David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, and Tim Wakefield. No legends allowed, not this year.

The spot outside the JetBlue Park clubhouse where Rice and Tiant would sit at a small table and talk about their glory days is now covered by a large white tent and the only people allowed inside must have special passes and are subject to testing.

“You do what you have to do, right?” said Tiant, who is 80. “You don’t want to get sick or make a mistake. I know why the Red Sox don’t want me around the players, and I don’t want to be around them.

“God can take me away when he wants, but not that way. Not now.”

Officially, Rice and Tiant are special assignment instructors. Yastrzemski, Evans, and Harper are consultants, and the younger retirees are special assistants.

Martinez has taken an active role instructing pitchers in recent years, especially the prospects who catch his eye. Yastrzemski stays in the shadow of the batting cages, working with minor leaguers.

Evans brings a glove and shags balls in the outfield, graceful as always. Rice loves to talk about hitting, and a few years ago Mike Lowell showed up to work with Rafael Devers on his defense.

Advertisement

Tiant makes it a point to meet young Latin American players and offer them his perspective.

“If I can say one thing that helps them or makes it easier for them, I’m happy,” Tiant said. “I was in their shoes once. It’s no easy task coming to the United States to play baseball and learning a new language. I know that feeling.”

But mostly the former players are there as living reminders of what the organization has meant over the years and to be accessible. It’s why the Yankees, Dodgers, and other jewel franchises also invite their alumni to camp every year.

Manager Alex Cora says it’s not the same without the familiar faces around.

“Having them is another set of eyes, another voice,” Cora said. “Having somebody like Dewey here and talking to the outfielders, being part of the drills, it’s something that’s important to every organization.

“Not having Pedro in the bullpen, that was something we missed. But obviously that’s something everybody understands.”

Tiant, who is at his home in Maine, has been fully vaccinated. Rice, 68, is waiting for his second shot. They talk on the phone every 10 days or so and hope to see each other at Fenway Park this season.

“I would never say this to him. But I miss Jimmy,” Tiant said with a laugh. “I miss all of it. I like to sign some autographs and let people take pictures and sit around with Jimmy and Dwight and talk [expletive] about when we played. That makes me feel good.”

Advertisement

Rice was able to play some socially distanced golf last summer, and like many of us, he stayed home watching old movies.

His biggest regret came when the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony was postponed last July. Many of the Hall of Famers are on hand to welcome the new members, and Rice missed seeing his friends.

“Being around those guys is special,” he said. “I think all we’re going to do this year is have a Zoom. But I get it, you have to be careful. Hopefully this thing will be over with soon and we can get back to normal.

“I want to be back at Fenway and seeing the crowds and watching the game and talking to the players.”

For now, Fenway South is largely empty. Fans aren’t allowed to watch workouts and the players and coaches are closely monitored so they don’t spend too much time in the same spaces. Fans are allowed in for games but only at 25 percent capacity, which has been roughly 1,900 a game.

The Sox have been efficient with their time as they prepare for the season, but it’s spring training on mute.

“Hopefully next year when we’re back here everything is back to normal,” Cora said. “We can have Jim and Dewey and Pedro, and David with all his necklaces and smelling good and bringing the vibe.

Advertisement

“We miss them. It’s not the same without them.”

STRIKING THOUGHT

Cora wants to see aggressive pitching

Eduardo Rodriguez will be the Red Sox' opening day starter. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Alex Cora had plenty of time while suspended to frame his thoughts about baseball, and he’s made it clear in spring training he’s done with watching Red Sox pitchers nibble.

“In an era that stuff plays — and it’s really hard to hit with the stuff that guys are showing — you’ve got to throw strikes,” Cora said. “Hitters are more patient now. They don’t expand the zone. You train these guys not to swing at pitches on the edge.

“If you are pitching to the edges too much, then you fall behind or you’re giving one more pitch to the hitter.”

Sox pitchers have issued 857 walks the last two seasons, the most in the majors and a whopping 300 more than the Dodgers.

“Eddie [Rodriguez] had a great season in ’19, but he led the leagues in walks,” Cora said. “Our bullpen, it seemed we would get ahead, 0-2, and then we make non-competitive pitches: Fastball way up, breaking ball way down. Then it’s a 2-2 count. I saw that a lot in ’19 and we saw it last year.”

Cora has been hammering away at the idea that the pitchers need to challenge hitters and let the defense work.

A few other observations about the Red Sox:

▪ Rodriguez would be the sixth different Opening Day starter for the Red Sox in the last seven years.

Jon Lester started four openers in a row from 2011-14. The nod has gone to Clay Buchholz, David Price, Rick Porcello, Chris Sale (twice), Nate Eovaldi, and now Rodriguez.

Advertisement

▪ The draft gurus almost unanimously panned the Sox taking Nick Yorke in the first round in 2020. Taking a high school second baseman in the first round hadn’t happened since 2009, and Yorke was not among the top 75 prospects in most rankings.

But Yorke is winning them over now. At 18, he has shown an advanced command of the strike zone, good hands defensively, and better athleticism after the strength and conditioning staff started working with him.

“Pretty impressed,” teammate Garrett Richards said. “Not only with the talent but the way he carries himself. I just found out a few days ago that he was 18 years old . . . Me being an older guy, that made me stop in my tracks a little bit. I had no idea this kid was that young. He’s going to be in this game for a lot of years.”

▪ Rodriguez on Bobby Dalbec: “If you miss with him, the ball is going to be out of the ballpark. He’s one of those kinds of hitters. I like where he’s at and the fun every time he goes to the plate. I love it. I love to see him hitting balls out of the ballpark like that.”

▪ Owning shares of Fenway Sport Group was a smart business decision for LeBron James and Maverick Carter given the immense value of the Red Sox and Liverpool FC.

James has been a fluid baseball fan over the years, supporting the Yankees, Indians, and Dodgers at various points. To what degree he embraces the Sox remains to be seen.

But if James chooses to get involved, he could certainly be helpful in recruiting free agents or convincing high school draft picks to sign.

▪ At $203.8 million, the Red Sox have the third-highest payroll as calculated for luxury-tax purposes. Only the Dodgers ($255.5 million) and Yankees ($204.1 million) are ahead of them.

But $32.1 million of that is dead money. The Sox are paying $16 million to the Dodgers for Price to play for them, $2.8 million to the Royals for Andrew Benintendi to play for them, and $13.3 million accounts for the final season of Dustin Pedroia’s contract.

The Sox have more than twice as much dead money than any other team.

Half of that will be gone after this season. But they’ll be paying half of Price’s salary through 2022.

CAMP CHATTER

Tatis hustles into some time off

Fernando Tatis Jr. injured himself on a slide during a spring training game this week. Steph Chambers/Getty

Fernando Tatis Jr. tagged up and scored from third base last Saturday on a popup that was caught by the second baseman in shallow left field. But his headfirst slide was jarring and Tatis missed the next five Cactus League games. Padres manager Jayce Tingler finds himself at a crossroads. How do you keep a 22-year-old superstar healthy and aggressive at the same time? “The last thing we want to take [away] is the type of play where he is playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played — 100 percent, running hard, all those things,” Tingler said. “I’m very aware of the risk factors, and we’ll have some talks on that. But I’m more aware of taking a part of somebody’s game away.” . . . Quirky injury alert: Byron Buxton returned to the Twins lineup after a weeklong absence. He broke a tooth and needed a root canal after biting into a piece of steak . . . Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado, a trade pickup from the Rays, is lighting up the radar gun and regained that untouchable slider. Philadelphia needs a closer and in time it could be Alvarado . . . Ryan Lavarnway is with Cleveland trying to extend his career. Now 33, Lavarnway is in his 14th season of pro ball. He has played for 10 organizations since the Red Sox selected him in the sixth round of the 2008 draft out of Yale. Remember when Lavarnway nearly rescued the Sox from their epic 2011 collapse with two homers in Game 161? . . . Shane McClanahan is going to be a problem in the American League East. The 23-year-old Tampa Bay lefthander came out of the bullpen against the Red Sox on Tuesday and struck out J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, and Michael Chavis on 12 pitches. McClanahan appeared in four playoff games last season but has yet to play a regular-season game . . . Jacob deGrom struck out 16 of the 31 batters he faced in his first three starts and dialed up 100-mile-per-hour fastballs whenever he wanted. “He’s even better than you think he is,” a scout said . . . The Red Sox traded 18-year-old righthander Anderson Espinoza to the Padres in 2016 to get Drew Pomeranz. Espinoza has since had two Tommy John surgeries and went four years without pitching. Now 23, Espinoza threw a scoreless inning Thursday in his return. Pomeranz, meanwhile, is back with the Padres after staying with the Sox through 2018, then playing for the Giants and Brewers.

ETC.

Royals, Diamondbacks take different approaches

Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. has an .851 OPS in 14 spring training games. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr., a 20-year-old shortstop, was the second pick of the 2019 draft and, because of the pandemic, has only a half-season of minor league experience.

But Kansas City general manager Dayton Moore has made it clear Witt is contending for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

“We’ll make a decision when the time comes. I’m not going to go ahead and make an advanced decision now. We’re just going to let the player tell us,” Moore said.

Witt is speaking loudly, posting an .851 OPS through 14 Cactus League games. Kansas City would excite its fan base by keeping him.

Then you have Diamondbacks prospect J.B. Bukauskas, a 24-year-old righthander who was a first-round pick in 2017. He struck out nine of the 12 batters he faced in spring training and didn’t allow a hit but was optioned to the minors Tuesday.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen made the case that Bukauskas needs further refinement and that statistics aren’t all he’s being measured by. They also have other pitchers who have performed well.

But it also was true that as of Tuesday, any 40-man roster players in camp who become injured go on the major league injured list and are paid at that rate while gaining service time. Plus, if Bukauskas stays in the minors until April 15, he can’t earn a year of service time and that delays his free agency.

That teams can gain a financial edge by holding back young talent is a fundamental flaw of the collective bargaining agreement that is exposed every spring training.

Kyler Murray, at 23, has already played two full seasons in the NFL. Had he stayed with the Athletics, he’d have been sent back to minor league camp by now. That’s something MLB and the Players Association have to fix.

Extra bases

So much for the idea that Mookie Betts just didn’t want to be in Boston. Betts told GQ magazine that he loved his time in Boston and had been looking to buy a home before the trade. Betts simply wanted to get paid what he believed he was worth, and the Sox never hit that number. It was just business, nothing personal . . . Here’s some good news: Former Red Sox outfield prospect Ryan Westmoreland and his wife, Libby, welcomed this first child Wednesday. Adeline Grace arrived 11 years after her father survived the emergency brain surgery that ended his career. Westmoreland is now an assistant coach at UMass Dartmouth . . . Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have denied breaking up, but their lengthy engagement seems to be on the rocks. Can you imagine if their bid to buy the Mets had been approved? The team would be chaos as the season approaches . . . Through April 1, the Athletics are selling six-person suites at Oakland Coliseum — complete with snacks! — for one Bitcoin. That’s roughly $60,000. Oakland is the first team to offer tickets in cryptocurrency instead of US currency . . . Giants manager Gabe Kapler has started the Pipeline for Change Foundation to provide financial grants for women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and non-binary people to take on what are often low-paying, entry-level jobs in baseball. The idea is to help diversify the sport . . . Happy birthday to Aaron Hill, who is 39. He played 47 games for the Sox in 2016 after a July trade with Milwaukee but hit only .218 filling in at third base.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.