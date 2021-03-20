Rockland’s defense picks great time to shine, grabs win from Abington

“Our defense played great and stepped up at the end,” said Moore, who shrugged off the individual recognition in favor of praising his teammates. “I was just following the halfback and it happened to come to me. I’m really more proud of the team and I’m proud we played a great game.”

His defense answered the call with four interceptions, the last of which — a sprawling grab by senior defensive end Jacob Moore — secured a 17-14 victory for the Bulldogs in a South Shore League showdown at Hingham High School.

After watching Abington’s Week 1 victory over East Bridgewater, one thing became clear to Rockland coach Nick Liquori: His Bulldogs had better be ready to defend the pass.

Abington (1-1) advanced the ball inside the Rockland red zone after beginning its final drive at its 26-yard line with 4 minutes remaining. Facing third and goal from the 13 with less than a minute to play, Reilly looked to his left and threw a screen pass toward senior running back Cedric Lucas-Summers.

However, Moore was waiting for the ball and made an acrobatic catch as he fell to the ground with 23 seconds left.

It was Rockland’s third interception of the quarter, as senior Patrick Moriarty and sophomore Lucas Leander also picked off Reilly (12 of 21, 152 yards) earlier in the frame. Another senior, Jendry Mejia, intercepted Reilly in the first quarter.

“They trust each other out there,” Liquori said of his defense. “They trust what they’re doing and they trust us as coaches. They do what they’re taught, which is an attribute to them because it’s easy for a high school kid to want to go to rogue sometimes.”

Senior quarterback Cullen Rogers gave Rockland a 6-0 lead with a 42-yard touchdown pass to classmate Hunter Wardwell in the first quarter. Reilly answered with a 37-yard TD strike to junior Drew Donovan (8 catches, 109 yards) on Abington’s next possession.

Senior Joe Nguyen (13 rushes, 104 yards) had a 47-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs (2-0), who took a 17-14 lead following Jerry Esposito’s 35-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the third quarter.

Abington led 14-7 at halftime after junior Tommy Fanara returned an interception 52 yards for a score late in the second quarter.