Saturday’s Red Sox spring training report: Martín Pérez roughed by Braves

Breakdown: Martín Pérez allowed five runs over five innings, three coming on a home run by Alex Jackson. Phillips Valdez gave up three more in the eighth. Bobby Dalbec was 2 for 4 with two long outs. Rafael Devers and Gilberto Jiménez in runs. Matt Andriese and Darwinzon Hernandez pitched scoreless innings.

Next: The Sox will be back at JetBlue Park to host the Pirates on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Nick Pivetta will oppose righthander Wil Crowe. The game will air on NESN.

