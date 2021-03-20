Slovakian Petra Vlhova secures overall skiing title

Making history for her nation, Petra Vlhova won the women’s World Cup overall title Saturday in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, as the first Slovakian to be crowned the best all-around skier. Vlhova needed only a top-14 finish in her specialist slalom event, and placed a distant sixth in a race that Katharina Liensberger won by 1.24 seconds. “I won also for my country. It means a lot” Vlhova said in an interview with Austrian broadcaster ORF. “I cannot believe it.” The race win earned Liensberger the seasonlong discipline title, edging Mikaela Shiffrin , who placed second in Saturday’s race. Michelle Gisin was third, trailing Liensberger by 1.95. The result gave the 25-year-old Vlhova an unbeatable lead of more than 100 points in the standings over Lara Gut-Behrami . The Swiss racer, who won the overall title in 2016, skips slalom but will compete against Vlhova in the season-ending giant slalom Sunday. Vlhova is a rarity in the increasingly specialized world of skiing by competing in all events. Saturday’s start was her 30th on the World Cup circuit this season, and she won six times . . . Also in Lenzerheide, French skier Alexis Pinturault secured his first overall World Cup title, rising to the moment on his 30th birthday. Pinturault won a giant slalom giving him an unbeatable points lead in the standings over breakout Swiss star Marco Odermatt , who placed 11th Saturday. Pinturault is the first men’s overall champion from France in 24 years, since Luc Alphand won. The only other Frenchman to win was Jean Claude-Killy , in the first two seasons after the World Cup circuit started in 1967. The 34th career win in World Cup races lifted Pinturault out of a tie with Bode Miller and into eighth place on the men’s all-time list.

Kyle Busch raced to his 60th NASCAR Trucks Series victory with a dominating performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Busch pulled way over the last 30 laps and finished more than four seconds ahead of the field. He did a burn-out at the finish line in front of the socially distanced crowd before taking his customary bow. On Sunday, Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the first of two Cup races. NASCAR will return to the track in July — the first time since 2010 that the 1.54-mile tri-oval has staged a pair of events. A year ago, Atlanta was the first Cup race to be halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta will welcome about 20,000 spectators Sunday, selling out its grandstand tickets as well as having socially distanced camping in the infield.Nearly two decades ago, NASCAR began an effort to expand its fan base by staging more races beyond the seven states — North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida — that had long dominated the schedule. But with attendance dipping at many tracks and big TV ratings harder to come by from an increasingly fragmented audience, the governing body decided to shake things up by turning to its past. The coronavirus pandemic muddled the effort in 2020, but this year’s schedule includes 19 races in those seven traditional states — the most since 2003.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

Fagnano (4 TD passes), Maine toss aside Stony Brook

Joe Fagnano threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Maine (2-1) to a 35-19 victory over host Stony Brook (0-3). Fagnano was 18 of 28 for 244 yards passing and carried it 10 times for 24 yards. Andre Miller caught three touchdown passes and finished with eight receptions for 133 yards . . . Top draft prospect Jack Leiter pitched a nine-inning no-hitter with 16 strikeouts for Vanderbilt (15-2), retiring his final 27 batters in Nashville. The righander is the 20-year-old son of big league pitcher Al Leiter. The sophomore walked Braylen Wimmer to lead off the game but was perfect the rest of the way in a 5-0 victory over South Carolina (11-6). He struck out Wimmer swinging at a 96-mile-per-hour fastball to end the game, his 124th pitch. Leiter improved to 5-0 with a 0.31 ERA in five starts. The Pirates have the first pick in this summer’s draft, followed by the Rangers, Tigers, and Red Sox.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Manchester City advances to FA Cup semifinals

Manchester City’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies stayed alive, thanks to late goals by Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne in a 2-0 win over Everton in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola’s players are sweeping all before them this season, having reached the final of the English League Cup, the quarterfinals of the Champions League, and forged a 14-point lead in the Premier League. It looked like their match against Everton was heading to extra time when Gundogan stooped to head the ball into an empty net in the 84th minute after a shot from Aymeric Laporte was tipped onto the bar by goalkeeper João Virgínia. Southampton is the other team through to the FA Cup semifinals after beating second-tier Bournemouth, 3-0, earlier Saturday. The other quarterfinal games are on Sunday and both are all-Premier League matchups: Leicester vs. Manchester United and Chelsea vs. Sheffield United.

Advertisement

TENNIS

Wild-car Karatsev cashes in for Dubai title

Wild-card Aslan Karatsev defeated South African qualifier Lloyd Harris, 6-3, 6-2, in the final of the Dubai Championships for his first title. The 27-year-old Karatsev saved the two break points he faced to win in 1 hour, 15 minutes, becoming the third Russian champion this season. Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are the others. The 42nd-ranked Karatsev has only been beaten by Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem in 14 matches this year. He beat top-seeded Rublev, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, in their semifinal Saturday, when he claimed his fourth consecutive win over a seeded player at the hard-court tournament . . . Daria Kasatkina and Margarita Gasparyan advanced to the final of the St. Petersburg (Russa) Ladies Trophy. Eighth-seeded Kasatkina rallied from a set down for the second time in as many days to upset fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova, 1-6, 6-0, 6-2. Gasparyan saved four set points in the second set before beating fellow wild card Vera Zvonareva, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7). It was the first all-Russian semifinals at a WTA tournament, and Kasatkina and Gasparyan will contest the 30th all-Russian final Sunday.

Advertisement

BASEBALL

Cubs minor league caught with 21 pounds of meth

Jesus Camargo-Corrales, a minor league baseball player, is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag. The Vail Daily reported Camargo-Corrales, 25, appeared in Eagle County Court on Thursday. He was ordered held on $75,000 bond by judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez. The Eagle County jail confirmed he was still in custody as of Saturday. “We are aware of the arrest of one our Minor League players,” said Julian Green, senior vice president of communications at Cubs. “We are investigating this matter and cannot provide additional comment until we have further details.” Camargo-Corrales was stopped on Interstate 70 in a silver BMW Wednesday morning after an Eagle County sheriff’s deputy saw the car speeding and drifting lanes, according to the arrest affidavit. Camargo-Corrales was driving with two other passengers, who were also interviewed but police said were not aware of the drugs. Camargo-Corrales told police he was going to Denver to teach a kids baseball clinic and claimed there were no drugs because he said he followed the Chicago Cubs’ anti-doping policy.

Advertisement

HOCKEY

Avalanche shore up goaltending

The Colorado Avalanche acquired Jonas Johansson from the Buffalo Sabres in a bid to shore up their shaky backup goaltending. The Sabres received Colorado’s sixth-round draft pick in a trade agreed to a day earlier. The Sabres had to wait for COVID-19 testing results after the Bruins, their most recent opponent, had four players enter the NHL protocol Friday. Buffalo also had to wait for goaltender Michael Houser, who was signed Friday, to clear waivers to avoid having to call up a goalie from the minors.



