VCU out of March Madness because of COVID-19 protocols; Oregon advances in walkover

Saturday night’s first-round NCAA men’s tournament game between VCU and Oregon has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Virginia Commonwealth program, the NCAA announced, the first game lost to the virus in this year’s March Madness.
Oregon, the No. 7 seed in the West Regional, advances to the second round in what the NCAA termed a “no contest.” The game was to be played at Indianapolis’s Bankers Life Fieldhouse just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.
“This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County [Ind.] Public Health Department,” the NCAA said in a press release. “The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”
Advertisement
Both schools has made the tournament as at-large teams, each losing in their conference championship games.
According to contingencies laid out by the NCAA, any team that was unable to take the floor with at least five healthy players after Tuesday would not be replaced in the field. Multiple teams, including Georgia Tech and Oklahoma, have played their games despite positive tests within their program because they were limited.
On Tuesday, six officials were ruled ineligible to work the tournament as a result of one positive test result and five close contacts.