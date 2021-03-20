VCU out of March Madness because of COVID-19 protocols; Oregon advances in walkover

Saturday night’s first-round NCAA men’s tournament game between VCU and Oregon has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Virginia Commonwealth program, the NCAA announced, the first game lost to the virus in this year’s March Madness.

Oregon, the No. 7 seed in the West Regional, advances to the second round in what the NCAA termed a “no contest.” The game was to be played at Indianapolis’s Bankers Life Fieldhouse just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County [Ind.] Public Health Department,” the NCAA said in a press release. “The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”