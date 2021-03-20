Victory over Shawsheen is a real keeper for coach Don Heres and Northeast

Head coach Don Heres, who normally focuses his attention on directing the defensive line, stepped up to lead the entire defensive unit because of the absences of a few staff members.

After Hughes scored early in the second quarter, Northeast (2-0) recovered an onside kick and followed up with a 3-yard score from Izzy Lainez (54 rushing yards). Senior Trevor Tango ran for 69 yards, converted the deciding 2-point conversion, and broke up a 2-point bid by Shawsheen with 4:30 remaining.

Senior quarterback Jared Hughes converted a pair of keepers inside the 2-yard line and host Northeast churned out 230 rushing yards Friday in a 22-20 Commonwealth Athletic Conference win over Shawsheen in Wakefield.

“It was crazy,” he said. “While the game was winding down, I told them, ‘I love this team. They never give up.’ The core group that I have, they love playing for Northeast.”

Andover 33, Lowell 14 — Sophomores Lincoln Beal (100 rushing yards, one TD) and Scott Brown (three TDs) led the Golden Warriors (1-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference home victory. Senior captain Tomas Loureiro had eight tackles for Andover.

Bedford 35, Cambridge 19 — Sophomore Eric Miles racked up three touchdowns and 160 yards on 10 carries for the host Buccaneers (2-0), highlighted by an 87-yard TD run in the third quarter of the Dual County matchup. Cambridge quarterback Ashur Carriha rushed for 1- and 3-yard scores and had a 3-yard TD pass.

Canton 26, Oliver Ames 6 — Senior Cam Sanchez punched in all three touchdowns for the visiting Bulldogs (1-1), punctuated by a 91-yard kickoff return an an 88-yard gallop in the first half of the Hockomock League tilt.

Duxbury 37, Silver Lake 0 — Sophomore quarterback Matt Festa threw four first-half touchdown passes, headlined by a pair to Bowman Rhinesmith, and the host Dragons (2-0) cruised to the Patriot League win over the Lakers (0-2). Duxbury scored twice in the first two minutes, as Teddy Massingham’s interception set up a second possession right away. The Dragons built a 21-0 edge through 1, extended it to 37-0 at halftime, and rested their starters for much of the second half. Dennen Sullivan chipped in 4 extra points and a 37-yard field goal. The Dragons — who haven’t allowed a point this season — host rival Hingham Friday night.

East Boston 20, Brighton 12 — Aamir Johnson had rushing touchdowns of 17 and 3 yards, as well as a 2-point conversion for the Jets (2-0). John Festa put the game out of reach with a 60-yard punt return TD in the third quarter for East Boston. Isaiah Joseph had two rushing touchdowns for Brighton.

Gloucester 22, Salem 0 — Sophomore Frank DeSisto racked up two touchdowns and 140 yards on the ground as the host Fishermen (2-0) recorded their 19th consecutive win over the Witches in the Northeastern Conference matchup.

Manchester Essex 13, Triton 10 — Will Levendusky’s 80-yard touchdown toss to Samuel Rice with three minutes remaining proved to be the difference for the visiting Hornets (1-1) in Cape Ann League action. He also connected with AJ Palazolla on a 28-yard scoring strike in the second quarter.

Marshfield 41, Whitman-Hanson 12 — Ethan Cupples churned out three first-half touchdowns, receptions of 31 and 28 yards from Owen Masterson, in addition to a 60-yard rush to power the visiting Rams (1-0) to the Patriot League win. Masterson also threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Pat Yesinko for the game’s first score.

Middleborough 35, Cohasset 13 — Senior quarterback Tim Crowley led Middleborough (1-1) to its first win, scoring on rushes of 4 and 1 yard, and throwing TD passes of 9 and 12 yards in the South Shore. Seniors Connor Fahey and DJ Campbell caught touchdown passes. The Skippers (0-2) got on the board with a pair of touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Charlie Hewitt, one for 30 yards and the other for 35.

Nashoba Valley Tech 20, Lynn Tech 6 — Murphy Senical and Randy Leblanc connected for two second-half touchdowns (78 yards, 6 yards) for the visiting Vikings (1-1) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory.

North Attleborough 48, Sharon 7 — Tyler DeMattio threw for three touchdowns and added one rushing score for the visiting Rocketeers (2-0) in Hockomock League action.

O’Bryant 14, Tech Boston 12 — Senior Luke Maffeo tossed a 25-yard scoring pass to Onome Grell in the second quarter, Nosakhare Egbon returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown in the third, and Maffeo’s 2-point conversion pass to Mohammed Jalloh was the difference for the Tigers (2-0) in the Boston City League win. With the victory, O’Bryant reclaimed the Head of School Chair from TechBoston. Both teams played in memory of TechBoston co-headmaster Keith Love, who lost a battle with cancer last May.

Stoughton 21, Foxborough 7 — Christopher Ais opened the scoring with a 15-yard rush and his twin brother, Christian, added a 2-yard blast in the fourth quarter to propel the Black Knights (2-0) to a Hockomock win over the Warriors (1-1). John Burke also added a 9-yard rushing touchdown for Stoughton.

Tewksbury 29, Chelmsford 7 — Senior Kyle Darrigo led the No. 9 Redmen (2-0) with three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving — in beating the host Lions in a Merrimack Valley Conference matchup. Michael Kelly also ran for a 57-yard TD in the third quarter.

Tri-County 30, Old Colony 16 — Angel Velez and Chris McEnaney both topped 100 rushing yards, while Velez and TJ Sedam found the end zone twice apiece as Tri-County won the annual Cougar Cup, which traditionally is held the night before Thanksgiving, but this year served as both teams’ season opener. Velez finished with 105 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and threw a 31-yard screen that Sedam broke for a touchdown to break the game open early in the third quarter. McEnaney piled up a game-high 128 yards on 17 carries. Thomas Stanton finished with 64 yards and a score to lead Old Colony’s offense.

Walpole 17, Weymouth 14 — TJ Farrell and Haidar Faraj had touchdowns for Walpole (1-1), and Harry Butters kicked a field goal. Brian Malone had two interceptions in the win.

