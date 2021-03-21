Janet Wu on Africa, Asia, a bar with good onions, and being a grandmother

Ask veteran broadcast journalist Janet Wu what her favorite hobby is and she doesn’t hesitate to answer: Travel. “I can’t wait to travel again,” said Wu, an Emmy Award-winning political reporter who is co-anchor (with Ed Harding) of WCVB TV’s “On the Record,” which airs Sundays at 11 a.m. Now that she’s “semi-retired,” the Bridgewater, N.J., native said that she is looking forward to visiting places on her bucket list, including the Galapagos Islands. “I want to see the animals, and it’s one of the unspoiled regions of the world. I’ve also never been to Machu Picchu and would like to go there, too,” said Wu, 70. “Before I die, I want to go to some of these places that haven’t been as touched by civilization as other places have been.” But staying put has its perks for Wu, who has two adult children and recently became a “Poh Poh” (Cantonese for grandmother) and looks forward to welcoming a second grandchild this summer. “I could sit and snuggle this baby forever,” she said of her new granddaughter. “Being a grandma . . . it is as advertised.” We caught up with Wu, who lives in Boston with her husband, Adams Carroll, a retired sales and marketing executive, to talk about all things travel.

I have three favorite destinations: Hong Kong, Africa, and Bermuda. I have been going to Hong Kong regularly since I was a child for family reasons, but as an adult, I’ve come to appreciate it more for its cosmopolitan and true international diversity. There are very few cities – and that includes New York, London, and Paris — where just about everyone speaks at least two languages fluently. For Africa, we’ve been to Tanzania, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa over two extended trips. The color of the landscape, the spirit of the people, the history . . . and of course the animals, are unforgettable. My third favorite is Bermuda since Hong Kong and Africa aren’t quick and easy trips. Bermudians have a conservative style certainly, but no one there looks twice at you because you are a different race or in a mixed-race marriage walking down the street . . . and those motorbikes! Love the pace, the formality, the beaches.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Favorite drink is a vodka Gibson. You can tell the quality of any pub, restaurant, or beachside bar by its onions — if they even have them.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Still waiting for my trip to Galapagos. Also, our trip to Scandinavia earlier this year was canceled [due to] COVID.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

My black, bulky cotton jacket/wrap. It keeps me warm and serves as a blanket. Also, this one pair of thick cotton socks/slippers that allows me to walk to the restroom without having to search for my shoes or pick up wet spots from spilled drinks in the aisle.

Aisle or window?

Window. I generally travel with my husband and he likes the aisle.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Going to Asia for the first time with my parents. It is about family. It was the first of many, many trips to China — especially Hong Kong where I spent a summer. Then when I became a parent, we took our children. When they graduated from college, they lived and worked there, so it became an annual event for almost a decade.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Room service, of course.

Best travel tip?

Have easy access to sanitizer — even pre-COVID — and chargers. You never know when you’ll be stuck waiting for delayed planes, trains, or buses.