Bodies of man and woman found in water in Colrain

The bodies of a man and a woman were found Saturday near the convergence of the North River and Foundry Village Brook in Colrain, officials said Sunday.
The man and the woman, who were in their 30s, were discovered near a Jeep that had entered that water, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Colrain police also confirmed the deaths in a statement on the department’s Facebook page Saturday.
“At this time, we unfortunately have confirmed the passing of two individuals after an incident involving a Jeep in the river,” police said.
Police said they were not releasing the identities of the victims “out of respect for their families.”
The office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the causes of death, the district attorney’s office said.
No foul play is suspected. The incident remains under investigation.
