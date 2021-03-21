Hudson man killed in Worcester crash

A 54-year-old man from Hudson was killed in a single-car crash in Worcester Saturday afternoon, according to State Police.
The man was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue west on I-290 at about 4:37 p.m. when the car suddenly accelerated near Exit 19, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement on Sunday.
The vehicle struck the median barrier, veered right, and then struck a right-side jersey barrier, the statement said.
Just before the crash, a trooper was “attempting to catch up to the Nissan” after other drivers reported it was being driven erratically, the statement said.
The man, who was not identified, was declared dead at the scene, the statement said. No one else was in the car.
Multiple lanes were closed for more than two hours following the crash, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police, the statement said.
