Hudson man killed in Worcester crash

A 54-year-old man from Hudson was killed in a single-car crash in Worcester Saturday afternoon, according to State Police.

The man was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue west on I-290 at about 4:37 p.m. when the car suddenly accelerated near Exit 19, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement on Sunday.

The vehicle struck the median barrier, veered right, and then struck a right-side jersey barrier, the statement said.