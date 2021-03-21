Acton man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman while working for ride-hailing service in Boston

An Acton man was arrested Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a woman on Commonwealth Avenue while working for a ride-hailing service Thursday night, Boston police said.
Kamal Essalak, 47, was arrested near 7323 Avalon Drive in Acton on a warrant issued in Boston Municipal Court following the Thursday incident, for which he was charged with kidnapping, police said in a statement Sunday.
Essalak allegedly picked the woman up near 1139 Commonwealth Ave. at 8:32 p.m., after she requested a car from the ride-hailing service, the statement said. The woman noticed Essalak was “behaving strangely” and asked to be let out of the vehicle, police said.
Essalak stopped the vehicle, but the woman couldn’t get out because the child safety locks had been enabled in the rear doors, the statement said. The woman began screaming and banging on the glass to get people’s attention.
Essalak allegedly began to climb into the back seat while laughing periodically, the statement said. The woman was able to slide around him, climb into the driver’s seat, unlock the door and escape, police said.
Essalak is expected to be arraigned in the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.