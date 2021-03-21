Acton man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman while working for ride-hailing service in Boston

An Acton man was arrested Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a woman on Commonwealth Avenue while working for a ride-hailing service Thursday night, Boston police said.

Kamal Essalak, 47, was arrested near 7323 Avalon Drive in Acton on a warrant issued in Boston Municipal Court following the Thursday incident, for which he was charged with kidnapping, police said in a statement Sunday.

Essalak allegedly picked the woman up near 1139 Commonwealth Ave. at 8:32 p.m., after she requested a car from the ride-hailing service, the statement said. The woman noticed Essalak was “behaving strangely” and asked to be let out of the vehicle, police said.