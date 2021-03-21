Police identify Charlestown shooting victim

Officers responded to a call reporting a person shot at 6 Mystic Place at 3:21 a.m. and found Muhammed suffering from a gunshot wound, Boston police said in a statement Sunday.

Boston police have identified a man who was fatally shot in Charlestown early Saturday as 33-year-old Jawad Muhammed of Mattapan.

Boston EMS pronounced Muhammed dead at the scene, the statement said. No further information was available Sunday.

Boston police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 617-343-4470. Those who would like to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.