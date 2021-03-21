Tom Brady’s one-time condo in Back Bay is now on the market

Boston’s Burrage Mansion, where former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady used to live, has an opening.
A condo that Brady sold in 2008 is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home spanning the second floor of the opulent building located at 314 Commonwealth Ave. in Back Bay. It has been listed for $6,995,000.
The 10-room home, with 3,422 square feet of space, comes with direct elevator access to its foyer.
Other opulent amenities that are included are a marble master bathroom, custom closets, chandeliers, and an airy living room complete with a fireplace and view, according to the Campion and Company website.
Built in 1899, Burrage Mansion’s design was inspired by French Renaissance style, and it was constructed for Albert C. Burrage, an attorney, philanthropist and industrialist.
Advertisement
The building has been described as looking castle-like outside and seeming like a museum on the inside.
Recently, it has garnered some fame for being where the “Little Women” remake, released in 2019, was filmed — in one of its condos living rooms.
Here are more photos of the inside and outside of the listed condo.
Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.