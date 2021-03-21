fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tom Brady’s one-time condo in Back Bay is now on the market

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated March 20, 2021, 1 hour ago
Tom Brady sold his condo at the Burrage Mansion in Boston in 2008. His unit is up for sale again.
Tom Brady sold his condo at the Burrage Mansion in Boston in 2008. His unit is up for sale again.Campion and Company

Boston’s Burrage Mansion, where former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady used to live, has an opening.

A condo that Brady sold in 2008 is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home spanning the second floor of the opulent building located at 314 Commonwealth Ave. in Back Bay. It has been listed for $6,995,000.

The 10-room home, with 3,422 square feet of space, comes with direct elevator access to its foyer.

Other opulent amenities that are included are a marble master bathroom, custom closets, chandeliers, and an airy living room complete with a fireplace and view, according to the Campion and Company website.

A living space within the condo for sale at 314 Commonwealth Ave.
Built in 1899, Burrage Mansion’s design was inspired by French Renaissance style, and it was constructed for Albert C. Burrage, an attorney, philanthropist and industrialist.

The building has been described as looking castle-like outside and seeming like a museum on the inside.

The Burrage Mansion is located at 314 Commonwealth Ave.
Recently, it has garnered some fame for being where the “Little Women” remake, released in 2019, was filmed — in one of its condos living rooms.

Here are more photos of the inside and outside of the listed condo.

The kitchen within the condo for sale at 314 Commonwealth Ave.
A dining room within the condo for sale at 314 Commonwealth Ave.
The marble master bathroom within the condo for sale at 314 Commonwealth Ave.
A bedroom within the condo for sale at 314 Commonwealth Ave.
The Burrage Mansion is located at 314 Commonwealth Ave.
Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.

