1,678 confirmed cases, 33 deaths, and 56,305 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 90.3 percent of the 3,232,930 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Saturday, when 58,525 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 56,305 to 2,919,765, state officials reported Sunday.

The total shots administered included 1,849,997 first shots and 997,220 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 72,548 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose by 24,601, to 1,069,768.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 16,000 deaths in the state.

The department, in a separate report, reported 1,678 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 579,580. The department also reported 33 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,531.

The DPH said 27,113 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 580 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 76,826 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 18 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,233 people, bringing that total to 619,477.

