Avalanches happen — the lesson is: Know your mountain

Matt Pepin’s piece on avalanches and winter sports (”The very real threat of avalanches, even in N.E.,” Travel, March 7) reminded me of my surveyor days for the British Antarctic Survey in the 1960s. My Antarctic base south of the Circle saw months without sun, and toward the end of winter my friend Ian and I decided to climb a nearby mountain to see its glow.

Equipped with ropes, crampons, and ice axes, we climbed an island that rose steeply to its summit of more than 2,000 feet. We roped together and climbed a major snow gully. As we neared the summit, a loud sound heralded the departure of the top snow layer just downhill from where I stood. A crack appeared in the deep snow between Ian and me. We moved very carefully and quietly away to the gully’s rock edge and lived to tell the tale.