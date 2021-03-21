Avalanches happen — the lesson is: Know your mountain

Matt Pepin’s piece on avalanches and winter sports (”The very real threat of avalanches, even in N.E.,” Travel, March 7) reminded me of my surveyor days for the British Antarctic Survey in the 1960s. My Antarctic base south of the Circle saw months without sun, and toward the end of winter my friend Ian and I decided to climb a nearby mountain to see its glow.
Equipped with ropes, crampons, and ice axes, we climbed an island that rose steeply to its summit of more than 2,000 feet. We roped together and climbed a major snow gully. As we neared the summit, a loud sound heralded the departure of the top snow layer just downhill from where I stood. A crack appeared in the deep snow between Ian and me. We moved very carefully and quietly away to the gully’s rock edge and lived to tell the tale.
Climbing with survey equipment was routine to making maps of the Antarctic Peninsula. Antarctica receives relatively little snow, and we assumed away avalanche dangers. My lesson from our near miss was: Know your mountain. The western side of the Antarctic Peninsula can receive heavy snowfalls.
I have skied the upper slopes of Mount Washington, but my off-piste, or off-the-trail, skiing started in Lech, Austria. Its high altitude and excellent snow make it an off-piste favorite. All off-piste instructor-guides in Lech had to be locals. Mine was a forester in the summer and familiar with the mountains.
White-out conditions can be as lethal as avalanches. After one run, I asked my instructor to show me on my map where we had been. I asked why he had told us to ski to the right of a particular feature. He replied that on the left was a precipice.
Ivor P. Morgan
Lexington
