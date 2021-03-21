Cutting the T is like plowing only some of the roads

Re “Cutting deep at the T” by Yvonne Abraham (Metro, March 14): As we face a racial reckoning and a climate emergency, we should be investing more in public transit to make it more frequent and reliable. At the same time we would be addressing racial inequality and reducing emissions.

Do we plow only some of the roads during a snowstorm because of lower traffic? On the contrary, we make sure we plow all the roads so that people can use them as soon as possible. We should treat the T with the same urgency.