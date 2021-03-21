Arterial streets make neighborhood streets livable

David E. Stein’s March 13 letter (“To reconfigure streets, think of South End’s overlapping needs”) in response to Jonathan Berk’s March 7 Ideas piece (“Streets that put people first”) missed Berk’s point and misrepresented the argument. Berk called for the street hierarchy to be respected to allow neighborhood streets to be reimagined for pedestrians, cyclists, and play. Arterial streets are designed to carry through traffic and must be maintained as such to keep traffic out of the neighborhoods.

Stein seems to imply that all streets should become playgrounds and that traffic can be wished away. Arterial streets serve a purpose. They are not “dumb” streets; rather, they make neighborhood streets livable.