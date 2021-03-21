All together now: On Sunday, Celtics had the chemistry to match their camaraderie

And while the Garden is virtually empty until fans are allowed next Monday, the team’s vocal energy was apparent and a welcomed improvement over the tennis-crowd encouragement from the bench in past weeks.

After losing three consecutive games, the final two in disappointing fashion to teams with dismal records, the Celtics responded with a 112-96 win at TD Garden.

Nowadays, the Celtics take nothing for granted, even against one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. So Sunday’s performance, which was mostly good and definitely more energetic, was encouraging as the club attempts to turn themselves back into an Eastern Conference contender.

The bench cheered every defensive stop, deflection, rebound, and Magic missed shot. And they grew even louder when Jaylen Brown stepped behind the 3-point line. Brown delighted his teammates with a career-high 10 3-pointers as the Celtics looked as comfortable offensively as they have in weeks.

Brown finished with 34 points, as he and Jayson Tatum looked refreshed after a series of games where they appeared exhausted in stretches. The Celtics desperately need Brown and Tatum to be fully engaged to make any type of a run toward a third or fourth seed. And they need their teammates to help galvanize a team that admits it has had trouble playing together.

What’s mystifying about the Celtics lack of chemistry is the players are close. They are friends. There are no internal beefs or resentments as there has been in the past few years. So why can’t they play together on the floor?

That was the main topic of discussion in the players-only meeting after Friday’s bewildering home loss to the Sacramento Kings.

“We all had a talk about fixing the season,” guard Marcus Smart said. “If we’re gonna go out, we’ve got to go out the way that we know how to go out, and that’s playing together and playing basketball. We’re all we got. Everybody is buying in. Everybody is trying to do everything they can to right this team.”

Glum faces were the order of the night on Friday, when Boston was outplayed and beaten at home by Western Conference also-ran Sacramento. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Will that plan help the Celtics gain the fourth seed or higher and home-court advantage? Perhaps not, but it’s a start to their resurgence. It’s not that the Celtics have been losing, but that their opponents have been consistently playing harder than them. The Cavaliers played harder than the Celtics. So did the Kings.

Their benches were louder, supporting their teammates. Cheering on good plays, not only dunks or 3-pointers off the break. In the first quarter Sunday, the Celtics played hard, but couldn’t get a break. Orlando hit a couple of difficult jumpers to beat the shot clock.

Perhaps a week ago, or even Friday, the Celtics would have wilted. Instead, they responded with a stellar defensive second quarter and took control of the game. Kemba Walker got going to begin the third, and Boston led by as many as 23.

All did not go smoothly, however. The Magic cut the deficit to 8 before the Celtics responded to extend the lead back to 15 and seal the game. It only puts them back at .500, but the true mediocrity of the Eastern Conference may come back to help them. Boston is just one game behind fourth-seeded Atlanta, which jumped above a handful of teams with an eight-game winning streak.

The Celtics are capable of such a season-changing streak themselves, but it’s going to require more consistent effort, a more productive Walker, and perhaps another addition by the trade deadline.

“We need to keep things going,” Smart said. “I’m looking forward to [the future], and this is going to tell us what we know. Are we learning? If it’s going in one ear and out the other for us, or are we really making steps to evolve into the team that we know we can be. We know how we’ve been playing this year and we want to go out there and fix it.”

Can a bunch of guys like each other but just not play well together? The answer, as we have found out this season, is resoundingly yes. But the good news for the Celtics is they have identified the problem.

“It’s tough because we’re all so close, and then we get on the court and it doesn’t correlate,” Smart said. “It’s hard to fix because nobody knows. We step off the court, we’re all laughing with each other. We’re really close, so it definitely was strange for us and very unorthodox. It was very important for us to come out today and have that energy.”

The key is sustaining that energy, such as on Monday at Memphis when Walker is going to sit to rest his knee. The Celtics are going to face much tougher resistance, such as on Wednesday and Friday, when they face the hot Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokoumpo.

The test for the Celtics is just as much mental as physical. They have not proven yet to be a resilient team. They have caved in when times have become difficult. So there was encouragement following Sunday’s performance, but not excitement because this has to be sustained.

The Celtics have something to prove to themselves.

“Guys who have been here, me, JT, Smart, Kemba, we all challenge ourselves to be better and get more of this group and that’s what we’re focused on,” Brown said. “We’ve been in a little bit of a funk. [This win] was good for our spirit, man.

“We’ve underperformed. I told the guys to focus on us, forget about what the media is saying, forget about what the fans are saying, and just come out and play some good basketball.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.