Celtics begin busy week with long-range assault on visiting Orlando

On Sunday, with this Celtics season at yet another crossroads, Brown set a career high by drilling 10 of 18 shots from beyond the arc to lead his team to a 112-96 win over the Magic. Boston snapped its three-game losing streak and pushed its record back to .500.

When Celtics forward Jaylen Brown had a strong start to this season beyond the 3-point line, he was asked what he had done to improve his shooting. But he said he has always been a good shooter, and that those were the results he expected.

Observations from the game:

▪ Fourth quarters have been an adventure for the Celtics this season, and for a stretch it looked as if another collapse could be possible. The Magic trailed by 23 in the third quarter before pulling within 91-83 on an Evan Fournier jumper with 9:27 left in the fourth, and Fournier then had an open 3-pointer that could have sliced the deficit to five. But he missed, and Brown soon added two more 3-pointers that helped the Celtics stretch their lead to 103-87. Still, it was a missed opportunity for Boston to get its starters some rest in advance of a grueling stretch in which it will play five games in seven days.

▪ The Celtics once again had every reason to show great tenacity at the start. They were at home, well-rested and facing another one of the NBA’s bottom-feeders while trying to snap out of another ugly skid. But the energy level did not seem noticeably different than other recent games. Boston did not force a turnover in the opening quarter and it went to the second trailing, 31-27, despite Tatum and Brown combining to make 5 of 7 3-pointers.

▪ But Tatum and Brown hitting 3-pointers was a very good sign for Boston, and it did not stop in the second quarter, either. Both players have struggled from beyond the arc in recent weeks, and their high volume of shots and the lack of reliable options around them makes those stumbles tough to overcome.

In the first half on Sunday the duo combined to make 9 of 14 3-pointers. Some of Brown’s were tough and well-contested, but Tatum had little trouble finding his spot and faced little resistance once he got to them, with Orlando’s bigs sagging back as he stepped into clean looks off of screens. Tatum hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of the half, helping Boston go to the break with a 46-38 lead.

▪ The Celtics seemed to put a general emphasis on long-range shooting. They entered the day attempting 33 3-pointers per game, just the 22nd most in the NBA. But they took 25 of them in the first half on Sunday.

▪ Boston’s defensive effort appeared to kick up a notch midway through the second quarter. The Magic were held without a point for 4 minutes, 30 seconds until Evan Fournier came up with a steal and a layup with 1:28 left. Orlando was held to just 17 points in the quarter. Coach Brad Stevens was probably wary of feeling good about the short stint, but the start of the third quarter was just as good. The Celtics did well to challenge the Magic’s big men at the rim without fouling and forced several long field goal attempts late in the shot clock.

▪ Stevens continued to tweak his rotation patterns a bit in the first half. Grant Williams was the first sub, and Aaron Nesmith and Semi Ojeleye both received extended chances. All three players have received inconsistent playing time recently.

▪ Walker was 0 for 5 in the first half but ignited the Celtics’ third-quarter run by scoring eight straight points, and then the 3-point valve was opened. The Celtics drilled nine 3-pointers in the quarter and went to the fourth having already tied their season high with 20, helping Boston stretch its lead to as many as 23 points before Orlando pulled within 89-73 at the start of the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.