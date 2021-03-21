Despite its stinging setback in NCAA championship, Northeastern women’s hockey team proved it was elite

The Northeastern women’s hockey team woke up to that second-place feeling Sunday, a 2-1 overtime loss Saturday night to Wisconsin denying them their first-ever NCAA championship. Worse than the loss alone was the way it happened, with a game-winning goal that deflected off their own defender and fluttered into the net, a stunning and painful end that came 3:16 into the extra period.

The reality of sports insists that as one team celebrates, another cries. As one team stands tall with a trophy, another drops to its knees in defeat. As one team fulfills a championship dream, another is left waiting till next year. Sometimes, there is nothing worse than second place, where the jubilation of a title is both tantalizingly close and agonizingly far all at the same time.

The goal was a credit to its author, Wisconsin’s Daryl Watts, whose deliberate aim for the unorthodox rebound was also a credit to NU’s otherworldly goalie Aerin Frankel. It was going to take a creative solution to get past Frankel, whose 35 stops across three-plus periods had done more than enough to show the world why she’d already been named the recipient of the inaugural goalie of the year award, and Watts, the nation’s leading scorer, had it.

“I can’t even fault her for the last goal,” Huskies coach Dave Flint would say after the game, “just a bad bounce off the defenseman. That stuff happens. She gave us a chance. That’s what we asked of her, and that’s what she does every time in the net. She’s proven she’s the best goalie in the NCAA and I’d say best player in the NCAA and a huge reason for our success.”

Success.

An important word to note in the day-after disappointment. Because as much as it hurt to lose, as badly as this team wanted to make up for a promising 2020 season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, as much as Northeastern was out to prove it didn’t simply belong with the powerhouses of the game like Wisconsin (whose sixth title tied them with Minnesota for most all time) but could beat them too, what they did this season deserves to be celebrated.

“I wish it was maybe a better goal that had ended that game, but that’s the way it goes. That’s the breaks,” Flint said. “I’m proud of my team, the way they battled all year long. There were some skeptics questioning whether we were even good enough to be there and I think we set the record straight that we earned our spot here in the championship game and gave Wisconsin everything it could handle.”

Indeed they did, right up until the wrong bounce of the puck broke their hearts.

“I feel like they deserve better than that. But that’s sports. That stuff happens,” Flint said. “Obviously they were all upset after the game and I told them the reason it hurts so bad is because they care so much. They worked so hard to get to that point and to have it end like that, to be on the losing side, that’s why it hurts.

“They set a new standard for Northeastern women’s hockey. It’s not the last time we’re going to be here. It doesn’t take away from the amazing year that they’ve had.”

A year that included a first-ever berth in the Frozen Four, a first-ever appearance in the national title games, a streak of 22 unbeaten games heading into the final, including their own overtime victory in the national semifinals when Skylar Fontaine’s game-winner completed a comeback from an early 2-0 deficit, and a goalie who is among the 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier national player of the year award.

And maybe, a year that sets the stage for more years like it to come.

“It’s a new standard and for us to reach No. 1 this year in the rankings and prove that we can play with the best, it’s a new expectation for our program that’s been making big strides,” Flint said. “That was just another hurdle. The next step in the process is to win the national championship. Credit to Wisconsin - they’ve been here a bunch times, they know how to win and they find ways to win. That’s what they did today.

“But we’re going to keep fighting, we got a lot of our players returning for next year, so I think we’ll be back.”

One of the hardest challenges in sports to get back to that final stage after falling just short. Ask the Bruins after their 2018 Game 7 Stanley Cup heartbreak. Ask the Atlanta Falcons after their 2017 28-3 Super Bowl meltdown.

No, this wasn’t the ending Northeastern envisioned. And that hurts. But it was a magnificent run. And that heals. And maybe, it’s the start of something bigger, something better. And that brings hope.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.