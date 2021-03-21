EMass football: Dennis-Yarmouth’s Henry Machnik headlines Players of the Week

Andrew Bossey, Scituate — The junior racked up 32 carries for 250 yards and five rushing touchdowns and added an interception, powering the Sailors to a 49-20 Patriot League win over Hanover.

Bishop Stang defense — The Spartans (2-0) punched in three defensive scores in their 28-21 Catholic Central victory over Archbishop Williams. Carlos Acosta returned a fumble recovery for a score while Jacob Figueiredo (15 yards) and Liam Cogliano (40 yards) registered pick-sixes.

Darius Banaitis, Medway — The junior lineman was in on three sacks in the Mustangs’ season-opening 21-0 Tri-Valley League win over Millis, including one in which he forced a fumble and recovered for a touchdown in the end zone for his first career score at any level of competition.

Carl Callahan, Wellesley — The senior captain tallied two of the Raiders’ seven sacks in a 34-0 romp at Thanksgiving rival Needham. Callahan added a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble.

Crawford Cantave, King Philip — Both of KP’s touchdowns in a 17-3 win over Attleboro were scored by the junior, who returned a blocked field goal 74 yards in addition to a 5-yard rushing score.

Anthony Comer, Mansfield — The senior accounted for two touchdowns for the second-ranked Hornets in a 20-7 Hockomock win over Milford on an 18-yard rushing touchdown and a 13-yard interception return. He also had another pick.

Ethan Cupples, Marshfield — In a 41-12 Patriot League win over Whitman-Hanson, the senior caught touchdown passes of 31 and 28 yards and also ran one in from 60 yards out.

Kyle Darrigo, Tewksbury — Four days after carrying the Redmen to a 21-0 win over Dracut, the senior rushed for 146 yards, caught six balls for 69 yards, and tallied three total touchdowns, running for scores of 2 and 4 yards and catching a 26-yard TD pass, in a 29-7 MVC win at Chelmsford Friday night.

Jack Duffy, Cardinal Spellman – The sophomore scored on TD runs of 1, 27, 22, and 50 yards to highlight his 129-yard rushing effort on seven carries, threw a 26-yard TD pass to Andrew Burke, and had a fumble recovery in a 55-20 win over Cathedral.

Gavin Elder and Ty Warren, Bellingham — A junior QB, Elder threw two touchdowns, ran for another, and converted on a two-point rush while Warren, a senior receiver, caught a TD pass and returned an interception to the house in the Blackhawks’ 40-0 win over defending TVL-Small champ Norton.

Dave Filias, KIPP — The senior (12 carries, 121 yards) broke open a tie game with a pair of third quarter touchdowns (12 yards and 15 yards) as KIPP closed with 27 unanswered points in a 33-6 win over Greater Lowell. He also had 11 tackles on defense.

Jack Ford, Lynnfield — The Bentley-bound wide receiver hauled in both of the Pioneers’ touchdowns on TD catches of 52 and 39 yards in their 13-7 come-from-behind win over Newburyport. He finished with six catches for 150 yards.

Dominic Gird, Billerica — The 5-foot-7, 160-pound junior led the way with 131 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Indians compiled over 300 rushing yards in a 29-27 win at North Andover.

Mack Gulla, Franklin — The junior powered his way to 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in a 28-25 thriller at Taunton.

Holliston O line — In a 37-27 Tri-Valley League win over Hopkinton, the Panthers’ front paved the way for a 22-carry, 216-yard performance for Tristan Benson. Holliston averaged 8 yards per carry in a 337-yard ground effort.

Jordie Irvine, Beverly — The sophomore standout ran for 180 yards and compiled three total touchdowns in a 24-10 Northeastern Conference victory over Danvers.

Devin LeBron, Essex Tech —The sophomore signal caller sparked a 19-point comeback by rushing for four touchdowns, including a 30-yard scamper in the fourth quarter of a 34-32 Commonwealth victory over Greater Lawrence..

Luke Maffeo and Nosakhare Egbon, O’Bryant — With the Tigers trailing, 12-6, in the third quarter against TechBoston, his 33-yard pick-six tied the game and then Maffeo (1 passing TD) converted the two-point pass for the lead.

Henry Machnik, Dennis-Yarmouth — The sophomore threw for 257 yards and four touchdown passes, but it was his TD run in overtime that capped the Dolphins’ rally from a 14-point deficit to present first-year coach Chris Marsh with his inaugural victory, 38-34, over Falmouth.

Brian Malone, Walpole — The senior had two interceptions, including a pick in the end zone with 17 seconds left to secure a 17-14 Bay State Conference win over Weymouth.

Harry Peters, BC High — Playing through a sprained ankle, the senior led the defensive charge for the Eagles in a 37-35 overtime win at St. John’s Prep, producing two sacks, a safety, and a blocked punt from his outside linebacker position.

Aamir Johnson, East Boston — He had rushing touchdowns of 17 and 3 yards, and two-point conversion for East Boston in a 20-12 win over Brighton.

Anthony Morrison, Bridgewater-Raynham — The senior running back accounted for all three touchdowns in the Trojans’ 19-12 win over Durfee, scoring on runs of 68, 24 and 40 yards to highlight his 284-yard rushing effort.

Sam Rice, Manchester-Essex — The senior wide receiver broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter to give the Hornets a 13-10 win over Triton.

Ben Skinner, West Bridgewater — The versatile senior did it all for the Wildcats as they defeated Nantucket for the first time in 11 years. Skinner ran for a 19-yard touchdown, intercepted a pass and returned a punt down to the 5-yard line in a 16-6 win.

Angel Velez, Tri-County — The junior quarterback ran for 105 yards and two scores and connected on 2-of-4 passes for 53 yards in a 30-16 season-opening Mayflower victory over Old Colony.

Thomas Zine, Upper Cape — The senior quarterback threw two touchdown passes, finishing with 91 passing yards and 78 rushing yards, including a two-point conversion, in a 23-6 win over South Shore.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Cam Kerry, Brad Joyal, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, and Steven Sousa.









