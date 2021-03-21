fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass football: Dennis-Yarmouth’s Henry Machnik headlines Players of the Week

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated March 21, 2021, 46 minutes ago
Wellesley's Carl Callahan (6) hoists the hardware after the Raiders dominant victory over Thanksgiving rival Needham during which he recorded two of the team's seven sacks, had a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery.
Wellesley's Carl Callahan (6) hoists the hardware after the Raiders dominant victory over Thanksgiving rival Needham during which he recorded two of the team's seven sacks, had a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Darius Banaitis, Medway — The junior lineman was in on three sacks in the Mustangs’ season-opening 21-0 Tri-Valley League win over Millis, including one in which he forced a fumble and recovered for a touchdown in the end zone for his first career score at any level of competition.

Bishop Stang defense — The Spartans (2-0) punched in three defensive scores in their 28-21 Catholic Central victory over Archbishop Williams. Carlos Acosta returned a fumble recovery for a score while Jacob Figueiredo (15 yards) and Liam Cogliano (40 yards) registered pick-sixes.

Andrew Bossey, Scituate — The junior racked up 32 carries for 250 yards and five rushing touchdowns and added an interception, powering the Sailors to a 49-20 Patriot League win over Hanover.

Carl Callahan, Wellesley — The senior captain tallied two of the Raiders’ seven sacks in a 34-0 romp at Thanksgiving rival Needham. Callahan added a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble.

Crawford Cantave, King Philip — Both of KP’s touchdowns in a 17-3 win over Attleboro were scored by the junior, who returned a blocked field goal 74 yards in addition to a 5-yard rushing score.

Anthony Comer, Mansfield — The senior accounted for two touchdowns for the second-ranked Hornets in a 20-7 Hockomock win over Milford on an 18-yard rushing touchdown and a 13-yard interception return. He also had another pick.

Ethan Cupples, Marshfield — In a 41-12 Patriot League win over Whitman-Hanson, the senior caught touchdown passes of 31 and 28 yards and also ran one in from 60 yards out.

Kyle Darrigo, Tewksbury — Four days after carrying the Redmen to a 21-0 win over Dracut, the senior rushed for 146 yards, caught six balls for 69 yards, and tallied three total touchdowns, running for scores of 2 and 4 yards and catching a 26-yard TD pass, in a 29-7 MVC win at Chelmsford Friday night.

Jack Duffy, Cardinal Spellman – The sophomore scored on TD runs of 1, 27, 22, and 50 yards to highlight his 129-yard rushing effort on seven carries, threw a 26-yard TD pass to Andrew Burke, and had a fumble recovery in a 55-20 win over Cathedral.

Gavin Elder and Ty Warren, Bellingham — A junior QB, Elder threw two touchdowns, ran for another, and converted on a two-point rush while Warren, a senior receiver, caught a TD pass and returned an interception to the house in the Blackhawks’ 40-0 win over defending TVL-Small champ Norton.

Dave Filias, KIPP — The senior (12 carries, 121 yards) broke open a tie game with a pair of third quarter touchdowns (12 yards and 15 yards) as KIPP closed with 27 unanswered points in a 33-6 win over Greater Lowell. He also had 11 tackles on defense.

Jack Ford, Lynnfield — The Bentley-bound wide receiver hauled in both of the Pioneers’ touchdowns on TD catches of 52 and 39 yards in their 13-7 come-from-behind win over Newburyport. He finished with six catches for 150 yards.

Dominic Gird, Billerica — The 5-foot-7, 160-pound junior led the way with 131 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Indians compiled over 300 rushing yards in a 29-27 win at North Andover.

Mack Gulla, Franklin — The junior powered his way to 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in a 28-25 thriller at Taunton.

Holliston O line — In a 37-27 Tri-Valley League win over Hopkinton, the Panthers’ front paved the way for a 22-carry, 216-yard performance for Tristan Benson. Holliston averaged 8 yards per carry in a 337-yard ground effort.

Jordie Irvine, Beverly — The sophomore standout ran for 180 yards and compiled three total touchdowns in a 24-10 Northeastern Conference victory over Danvers.

Devin LeBron, Essex Tech —The sophomore signal caller sparked a 19-point comeback by rushing for four touchdowns, including a 30-yard scamper in the fourth quarter of a 34-32 Commonwealth victory over Greater Lawrence..

Luke Maffeo and Nosakhare Egbon, O’Bryant — With the Tigers trailing, 12-6, in the third quarter against TechBoston, his 33-yard pick-six tied the game and then Maffeo (1 passing TD) converted the two-point pass for the lead.

Henry Machnik, Dennis-Yarmouth — The sophomore threw for 257 yards and four touchdown passes, but it was his TD run in overtime that capped the Dolphins’ rally from a 14-point deficit to present first-year coach Chris Marsh with his inaugural victory, 38-34, over Falmouth.

Brian Malone, Walpole — The senior had two interceptions, including a pick in the end zone with 17 seconds left to secure a 17-14 Bay State Conference win over Weymouth.

Harry Peters, BC High — Playing through a sprained ankle, the senior led the defensive charge for the Eagles in a 37-35 overtime win at St. John’s Prep, producing two sacks, a safety, and a blocked punt from his outside linebacker position.

Aamir Johnson, East Boston — He had rushing touchdowns of 17 and 3 yards, and two-point conversion for East Boston in a 20-12 win over Brighton.

Anthony Morrison, Bridgewater-Raynham — The senior running back accounted for all three touchdowns in the Trojans’ 19-12 win over Durfee, scoring on runs of 68, 24 and 40 yards to highlight his 284-yard rushing effort.

Sam Rice, Manchester-Essex — The senior wide receiver broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter to give the Hornets a 13-10 win over Triton.

Ben Skinner, West Bridgewater — The versatile senior did it all for the Wildcats as they defeated Nantucket for the first time in 11 years. Skinner ran for a 19-yard touchdown, intercepted a pass and returned a punt down to the 5-yard line in a 16-6 win.

Angel Velez, Tri-County — The junior quarterback ran for 105 yards and two scores and connected on 2-of-4 passes for 53 yards in a 30-16 season-opening Mayflower victory over Old Colony.

Thomas Zine, Upper Cape — The senior quarterback threw two touchdown passes, finishing with 91 passing yards and 78 rushing yards, including a two-point conversion, in a 23-6 win over South Shore.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Cam Kerry, Brad Joyal, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, and Steven Sousa.



