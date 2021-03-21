Pandemic doesn’t diminish quality of games

“It is an unusual tournament,” said Loyola of Chicago guard Lucas Williamson, “but I will say everything is unusual about it until you get on the floor … Once you’re on the court, you’re just playing basketball.’'

However, on the 94 by 50 feet area of a basketball court, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament looked pretty much the same as it always has while being played in the COVID-19 pandemic. Circumstances were weird but the games were still tremendous.

There was only a smattering of fans in the large venues, players were not rubbing shoulders with each other on the benches but instead were spread out in the stands, and of course, anyone not actually playing was wearing a mask.

There were upsets,15th-seeded Oral Roberts over second-seeded Ohio State and 13th-seeded North Texas over 4th-seeded Purdue, four overtime games, significant individual performances, and finally, dominating victories by the No. 1 seeds. Early Saturday evening, the pandemic intruded into the tournament more forcibly as Virginia Commonwealth had to forfeit its first round game to Oregon because of a positive test.

This is what we learned from more than 30 hours of the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament, all games played in Indianapolis.

The favorites: Illinois squashed Drexel, 78-49, and coach Brad Underwood called it “a matter-of-fact game.” The Illini have larger goals … Baylor obliterated Hartford, 79-55, after the Hawks played them tough for the first 8 minutes. Then reality arrived … Michigan put away Texas Southern early, seemed to get bored in winning, 82-66.

Upset No. 1: Oral Roberts is the ninth 15th seed to win a game. “When they rank them, it was only just a number at the end of the day,” said Titans’ center Kevin Obanor, who had huge game with 30 points and 11 rebounds. “We put our shoes on just as the other team puts their shoes on. We just had the mindset of, `Show us that you deserve to be No. 2,’ and we came out with a lot of confidence.” Oral Roberts is a private, evangelical institution, and befitting that, Obanor is the son of Bishop Ken Obanor and Pastor Johanna Obanor.

Upset No. 2: North Texas star guard Javion Hamlet saw this as his chance at national recognition. “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity my whole life, just to show the world who Javion Hamlet is,” he said. Hamlet, a 6-4 redshirt senior guard, scored 24 points with 11 rebounds and five assists as he fearlessly competed with Purdue’s players especially in the paint. His father was just a big a star on the day, sporting a bright green sweatshirt with his son’s image on it in the stands where he celebrated wildly.

Form held Saturday: However, just barely in some cases. Three unknown players tried to repeat what Hamlet did, but fell short. North Carolina Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller had several show-stopping plays, but he and his team were doomed by poor free throw shooting as it succumbed to Florida State, 64-54 … Eastern Washington’s Tanner Groves scored 35 points and his team led Kansas by 10 points early in the second half, but eventually were worn down and lost, 93-84, but he’ll probably be remembered best for his abundantly bushy beard and goofy headband. A true NCAA first-round character … Cal Santa Barbara’s JaQuori McLaughlin nearly produced some magic but a teammate’s missed layup after his great pass was the difference as the 12th-seeded Gauchos fell to fifth-seeded Creighton, 63-62 … Rick Pitino’s Iona team gave second-seeded Alabama some problems for 30 minutes, but in the end, the Crimson Tide were just too good, 68-55. No doubt Pitino will be back in future years, and most likely, his teams will be better.

Bonus basketball: There were overtime games and the record for a single tournament is seven and it’s happened three times, 1995, 1997, 2014.

Best individual performances: Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim isn’t just the coach’s son, the 6-foot-6-inch guard was deadly from the outside in scoring 30 points as Syracuse embarrassed San Diego State, 78-62 … Colorado’s slick point guard, McKinley Wright IV, had 12 points and 13 assists as the Buffaloes routed Georgetown, 96-73 … West Virginia guard Miles McBride dominated with 30 points leading the Mountaineers over Morehead State, 84-67.

Milestones: The champions of the MEAC (Norfolk State) and SWAC (Texas Southern), comprised of historically Black colleges and universities, advanced in the same tournament for the first time by winning in the First Four … Several teams ended long-time NCAA victory droughts, Drake (1971), Oral Roberts (1974), Oregon State (1982) and Rutgers (1983).

Statistical oddity: Oral Roberts is the best free-throwing team in the tournament. The Titans had a chance to set the Division 1 record for team free-throw percentage, which is 82.18 percent, set by Harvard in 1984. Oral Roberts entered the game at 82.35 percent, but made 14 of 18 in the game to slide to 82.17.

No shows: Tennessee, the Volunteers weren’t even competitive in losing badly to 12 seed Oregon State, 70-56. The Vols started the season 10-1 and finished 18-8 … San Diego State was totally clueless against the Syracuse zone, an embarrassing performance … St. Bonaventure, the Atlantic 10 champions, looked like an inept offensive team in falling to LSU, 76-61.

What might have been: Have to think Georgia Tech might have fared better if they had center Moses Wright, the ACC player of the year. The Yellow Jackets gave up 13 offensive rebounds and 15 second-chance points and in a loss to Loyola of Chicago.