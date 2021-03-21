Salvador Pérez gets four-year, $82 million contract extension from Royals

The Kansas City Royals on Sunday gave six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez a four-year, $82 million contract — the richest in club history — that will begin after his current deal in 2022. The deal ties Pérez to the only organization for which he’s played until at least 2025, though a club option worth $13.5 million could keep him around for that season, too. Pérez, 30, is due a base salary of $13 million as he completes his current contract. He will make $18 million next season, $20 million in 2023 and 2024, and $22 million in 2025 with a $2 million buyout for 2026. The value surpasses the four-year, $72 million contract the Royals gave outfielder Alex Gordon in 2016. Pérez, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner was World Series MVP in 2015 and is coming off a season in which he hit .333 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs to win his third Silver Slugger.

Diamondbacks’ Clippard has sprained shoulder

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Tyler Clippard has a sprained right shoulder and won’t throw for at least six weeks. Clippard said the injury was diagnosed as a “capsule sprain” and his shoulder will be re-evaluated after six weeks of rest. The righthander, who signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal in February, was injured Friday. He gave up seven earned runs to the Brewers without retiring a batter and was struggling with his command and velocity before eventually motioning for manager Torey Lovullo to take him out … Reds first baseman Joey Votto returned to camp after sitting out with COVID-19, but will stay on the injured list until he’s in game shape. The 37-year-old left camp after a positive test March 10. Votto couldn’t say how long it will take him to be ready to play or whether he’ll be in the lineup when the Reds open the season April 1 against the Cardinals … Oscar Mercado, who entered spring training as the favorite to win the Indians’ starting center fielder job, was optioned to the team’s depth camp, continuing his slide after a promising rookie season. Mercado hit .269 with 15 homers and 54 RBIs in 2019, but his batting average plummeted to .128 in 36 games last season.

NBA

Raptors’ Nurse fined $50,000 for outburst

The NBA fined Toronto coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer’s table and toward the stands, as well as for directing profanity toward game officials before leaving the floor at the end of the Raptors’ 115-112 loss to the Jazz on Friday night, a game in which Utah took 41 free throws, compared with Toronto’s 14. After the game, Nurse said it “just didn’t seem like they were going to let us win tonight,” without offering specifics. The 27-shot difference in free throw attempts between the teams was the second largest in the NBA this season … The Rockets lost their team-record 20th straight game, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 114-112, at home when John Wall missed two shots in the final 10 seconds. The Rockets’ skid is tied for the ninth-worst in NBA history and the longest since Philadelphia’s record-setting 28-game losing streak across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

SOCCER

Leicester advances to FA Cup semifinals

Kelechi Iheanacho’s two goals helped send Leicester into the semifinals of the FA Cup for the first time in 39 years with a 3-1 victory over visiting Manchester United. Leicester, which is third in the English Premier League and a point behind United, will face Southampton in the last four of the FA Cup at London’s Wembley Stadium next month. Iheanacho struck in the 24th and 78th minutes, and Youri Tielemans scored in the 5nd. Mason Greenwood scored for Manchester in the 38th … Chelsea reached the semifinals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United courtesy of an own goal in the 24th minute and a late strike from Hakim Ziyech in the second minute of stoppage time. Chelsea, which is fourth in the Premier League, will play league-leading Manchester City in the semifinals next month at Wembley Stadium.

ALPINE SKIING

Robinson overtakes Shiffrin in giant slalom

New Zealand teenager Alice Robinson zoomed ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin with an aggressive second run to win a giant slalom in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, that ended the women’s World Cup ski season. Robinson was fourth-fastest in the opening run, trailing 2018 Olympic champion Shiffrin by 0.77 seconds, yet turned it into a victory by 0.28. Slovenian Meta Hrovat placed third, 0.48 behind Robinson. Italy’s Marta Bassino, who already secured the season-long giant slalom title, trailed by 1.45 in seventh … Rising from sixth place after the first run, Manuel Feller won the World Cup season-ending men’s slalom in Lenzerheide. Feller benefited from an error by Austrian teammate Marco Schwarz, the first-run leader who already clinched the season-long slalom title, to finish 0.08 seconds ahead of Clément Noël of France. Frenchman Alexis Pinturault placed third, 0.11 behind Feller, to end his season in style one day after winning a giant slalom to secure his first overall World Cup title. Ben Ritchie, the 20-year-old American invited to compete at the finals as the junior world champion, was one of six skiers who failed to finish the first run.

MISCELLANY

Serena the latest to withdraw from Miami Open

Serena Williams added her name to the list of Grand Slam tennis champions to withdraw from the Miami Open. Williams cited recent oral surgery as the reason for her decision. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer announced earlier they would skip the tournament, which begins Tuesday. Williams has won the event a record eight times, most recently in 2015. Williams last played a month ago when she lost to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semifinals … Daria Kasatkina won the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in Russia when wild card Margarita Gasparyan retired from their all-Russian final with a lower-back injury. The eighth-seeded Kasatkina was leading, 6-3, 2-1, when Gasparyan retired … St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist will miss the rest of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee early in Friday’s shootout win at San Jose when he collided with teammate Kyle Clifford … New York Rangers defenseman Jack Johnson is done for the season after having core muscle surgery Friday … According to reports, the Los Angeles Kings signed Matt Roy to a three-year, $9.45 million contract, preventing him becoming a restricted free agent at the end of the season … The Washington Capitals signed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a two-year, $1.9 million contract extension.