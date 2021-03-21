The season’s getting closer, so who’s the closer, Matt Barnes or Adam Ottavino?

There are no surprise candidates. It will be Matt Barnes or Adam Ottavino . Both are righthanders, albeit with different styles.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox open the season in 10 days and Alex Cora has yet to name his closer.

Matt Barnes is among the candidates for the Red Sox closer role this season.

Barnes throws four-seams fastballs and curveballs with an occasional cutter, while Ottavino uses mostly sinkers, sliders and changeups.

They also have been primarily set-up men. Barnes has 15 saves over seven seasons and Ottavino 19 over 10.

Barnes pitched a perfect ninth inning of Sunday’s 9-4 loss against the Pirates and struck out two. Ottavino worked the sixth inning and allowed one unearned run on his own error.

Barnes has pitched 4⅓ shutout innings in Grapefruit League games and allowed one hit with two walks and eight strikeouts. His fastball, both velocity and location, has improved since last season. Ottavino has allowed that one unearned run over 4⅓ innings on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

“There’s no rush on doing this. They know it,” Cora said. “Right now they’re working on their craft right now and Otto pitched the ninth one day, Barnsie pitched [Sunday].

“It’s different preparation for both of them but we’re comfortable with the way they’re throwing the ball, which is good, and whenever we make the decision we will.”

Former Northeastern standout Adam Ottavino, acquired in the offseason from the Yankees, is in the mix for Red Sox closer in 2021. John Bazemore/Associated Press

Cora would like to see Barnes use his splitter more often

“Just looking for a third pitch. Everybody knows since he got to the big leagues — especially since ’18 — when they talk about us it’s fastballs up, breaking balls down.

“To have a different look, not only for lefties but I think for righties too, it’s a good pitch. He threw it a few times throughout the years. In ’19 he tried it. I don’t know if it was more of a changeup. But it’s something he always talks about. He’s always looking for ways to improve and the fact that he’s been using it more in spring training is a good sign.”

Martinez is patient

J.D. Martinez was 1 for 1 with a double and two walks. His spring — 9 for 37 without a home run — has been underwhelming so far despite Martinez saying he felt rejuvenated after his work over the winter.

Cora believed the walks were a good sign.

“He’s working on a few things. We have plenty of at-bats over the course of the week,” he said. “We’ll get him going. He never panics. But you just got to be ready for April 1. That’s the most important thing.”

Martinez has been playing a lot of innings in left field — he’s up to 30 — and that could be having an impact on his statistics.

Pirates add Wright

The Pirates signed 36-year-old knuckleballer Steven Wright to a minor league contract that included an invitation to spring training. Wright was 24-16 with a 3.86 earned run average in 81 games for the Red Sox from 2013-19. He missed last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Wright served an 80-game suspension in 2019 for performance-enhancing drugs and a 15-game suspension in 2018 for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy . . . The Sox will play a few more B games with the neighboring Twins to allow for some players to get extra at-bats . . . Hirokazu Sawamura and Darwinzon Hernandez are scheduled to be among the relievers who will pitch behind Eduardo Rodriguez against Tampa Bay on Monday in Port Charlotte . . . Alex Verdugo is 3 for 23 (.130) in 11 games with one extra-base hit and one RBI.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.