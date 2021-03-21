fb-pixel Skip to main content
PIRATES 9, RED SOX 4

Sunday’s Red Sox spring training report: Nick Pivetta stumbles in loss to Pittsburgh

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 21, 2021, 50 minutes ago
Nick Pivetta had pitched well so far this spring for the Red Sox, but gave up six earned runs in four innings in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.
Nick Pivetta had pitched well so far this spring for the Red Sox, but gave up six earned runs in four innings in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Score: Pirates 9, Red Sox 4

Record: 10-8-1

Breakdown: Nick Pivetta, who pitched very well in his first three starts, allowed six runs over four innings. All the runs were earned, but the defense was a bit spotty behind him. Adam Frazier drove in three runs for the Pirates, two on a double in the second inning. Ke’Bryan Hayes added a two-run single in the fourth inning. Adam Ottavino also had his first stumble, giving up three runs in the sixth inning. Kevin Plawecki was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Sox.

Next: The Sox play the Rays at 1:05 p.m. on Monday in Port Charlotte. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to face rigththander Chris Ellis. The game can be heard on WEEI-AM (850).

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

Boston Globe video