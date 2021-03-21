Sunday’s Red Sox spring training report: Nick Pivetta stumbles in loss to Pittsburgh

Breakdown: Nick Pivetta, who pitched very well in his first three starts, allowed six runs over four innings. All the runs were earned, but the defense was a bit spotty behind him. Adam Frazier drove in three runs for the Pirates, two on a double in the second inning. Ke’Bryan Hayes added a two-run single in the fourth inning. Adam Ottavino also had his first stumble, giving up three runs in the sixth inning. Kevin Plawecki was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Sox.

Next: The Sox play the Rays at 1:05 p.m. on Monday in Port Charlotte. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to face rigththander Chris Ellis. The game can be heard on WEEI-AM (850).

