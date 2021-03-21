Top seed Boston College, No. 3 Boston University headed to Albany Regional; UMass is 2 seed in Bridgeport

The winners of Saturday’s games will face off Sunday for the right to go to the Frozen Four.

BC (17-5-1) earned the top seed in the Albany Regional and will open play Saturday against No. 4 Notre Dame (14-13-2) at the Times Union Center in Albany. Meanwhile, BU (10-4-1) is the No. 3 seed and will play No. 2 seed St. Cloud State (17-10-0).

Boston College and Boston University could be on a collision course in the NCAA Division 1 men’s ice hockey tournament next week, if the Beanpot archrivals get past their first-round games.

Meanwhile, UMass drew the No. 2 seed in the Bridgeport Regional and will open play Friday against No. 3 Lake Superior (17-6-3). If the Minutemen (16-5-3) advance, they will face either top seed Wisconsin or No. 4 Bemidji State. UMass reached the national championship game in 2019, the last time the tournament was played, falling to Minnesota Duluth in the final.

Filip Lindberg and UMass are the No. 2 seed in the Bridgeport Regional. Stew Milne/Associated Press

While many speculated that travel would be a major consideration during the pandemic, Atlantic Hockey champion American International (15-3-0) is the No. 4 seed in the Fargo Regional and will play Friday against top seed North Dakota (21-5-1). In their only previous tournament appearance in 2019, the Yellowjackets stunned top seed St. Cloud State in Fargo.

Earlier Sunday, ECAC champion St. Lawrence withdrew from the tournament after head coach Brent Brekke tested positive for COVID-19. The conference’s automatic berth will instead be awarded to runner-up Quinnipiac.

The ECAC announced the development a day after St. Lawrence clinched its first tournament bid since 2007 by beating Quinnipiac, 3-2, in overtime in the championship game.

Brekke described the past 24 hours as a “roller-coaster of emotions,” and says the team is “shaking our heads in disbelief.”

St. Lawrence was the conference’s third-seeded team and upset the ECAC’s regular-season champion.

The Frozen Four is scheduled to be played April 8 and 10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Here is the regional schedule:

• Bridgeport Regional: Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Conn., Friday and Saturday

No. 1 Wisconsin (20-9-1) vs. No. 4 Bemidji State (15-9-3)

No. 2 UMass (16-5-4) vs. No. 3 Lake Superior (17-6-3)

• Fargo Regional: Scheels Arena, Fargo, N.D., Friday and Saturday

No. 1 North Dakota (21-5-1) vs. No. 4 American International (15-3-0)

No. 2 Michigan (15-10-1) vs. No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (14-10-2)

• Albany Regional: Times Union Center, Albany, N.Y., Saturday and Sunday

No. 1 Boston College (17-5-1) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (14-13-2)

No. 2 St. Cloud State (17-10-0) vs. No. 3 Boston University (10-4-1)

• Loveland Regional: Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colo., Saturday and Sunday

No. 1 Minnesota (23-6-0) vs. No. 4 Omaha (14-10-1)

No. 2 Minnesota State (20-4-1) vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac (17-7-4)

Captain Parker Revering and American International are heading west again, as the No. 4 seed Yellowjackets will face No. 1 North Dakota in the Fargo Regional. Stew Milne/Associated Press

The Associated Press contributed to this report.