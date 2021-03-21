UMass men capture first ever Hockey East championship over in tightly-contested battle vs. UMass Lowell

Gaudet broke through and fired a shot on UMass Lowell goalie Henry Welsch (21 saves), who made the initial save. But Gaudet was able to corral the rebound as he drifted to the left of the net, and banked the rebound off Welsch for a 1-0 lead with 4:28 remaining in the first period.

No. 3 seed UMass (16-5-4) took advantage of a UML turnover to get on the scoreboard. Senior Carson Gicewicz skated the puck down the right side on a three-on-two advantage and fed Gaudet across the middle.

AMHERST — Senior Jake Gaudet scored with 4:28 remaining in the first period, and that would be enough to give the UMass men’s hockey team its first Hockey East tournament championship with a 1-0 win over UMass Lowell at the Mullins Center in Amherst.

Both teams could have looked at the moment as a good omen, as UMass entered the game with a 13-0-1 record when scoring the first goal, while the River Hawks had allowed the first goal in each of their three playoff victories this season. That would be the only goal of the first period, as the Minutemen held a 9-7 shot advantage through 20 minutes.

UMass went on the power play for the first time all post season when junior Anthony Del Gaizo was dragged down on a breakaway attempt, drawing a hooking penalty with 17:17 remaining in the second period.

Freshman Josh Lopina had a good chance in the slot, but Welsch made a glove save to keep UML within one goal.

The seventh-seeded River Hawks went on a power play of their own when UMass was whistled for interference with 4:11 left in the second period, and had several good chances from Andre Lee, who had one shot clang off the crossbar, and another that was gloved by Filip Lindberg (16 saves) . Neither team was able to score in the middle period, and UMass maintained a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes, and a 15-10 shot advantage.

Sophomore Zac Jones almost made it 2-0 when his shot from the point got by Welsch, the puck hit the left post and stayed out of the net.

UMass Lowell thought it had the game-tying goal, believing the puck had crossed the goal line during a scrum in front of the net with 7:12 remaining, with junior Lucas Condotta trying to push the puck across the line, but it was not ruled goal on ice, and video reviews were inconclusive.

The River Hawks were attempting to become the first seventh-seed to win the tournament, and the first team to defeat the top three seeds in the tournament

The Minutemen will await word on where and when they will be playing in the NCAA regionals, which begin on Friday. The selection show will air on ESPNU on Sunday at 7 p.m.





