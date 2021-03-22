This week’s TV: The life of Tina Turner, ‘City on a Hill,’ and the return of ‘Shtisel’

We’re smack in the middle of the end-of-endings era, when shows die but soon get brought back to life. Series finales are no longer necessarily the end of the road.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers March 22-29.

This week, Netflix is bringing back “Shtisel,” a family drama set in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem. The two-season Israeli series from 2013 showed up on Netflix in 2018, long after it was over, and became popular in the States — so popular that the streaming service decided to commission a third season. On Thursday, those nine new episodes, set four years after the end of season two, will be available.

Last year, I wrote a positive review of the similarly themed Netflix miniseries “Unorthodox,” and I received emails from readers urging me to watch “Shtisel.” I’m so glad I did; it’s a beautiful look at people whose individuality is sometimes challenged by their culture and beliefs. I hope the new episodes maintain the quality of the earlier ones.

By the way, don’t expect the show to be critical of the Orthodox world, with its isolation from the fast pace and technology of contemporary life. “Shtisel” is refreshingly nonjudgmental, and that may be its best quality. Rather than emphasizing the otherness of its characters, it brings out their humanness, sometimes with comic touches. Their black brimmed hats, long beards, and wigs may, to some, seem exotic, but the characters are entirely familiar.

Netflix has also revived the Danish political drama “Borgen,” which ended in 2013 after three seasons. The fourth season is due sometime next year.

Tina Turner onstage in 1976, as seen in the HBO documentary "Tina." Courtesy of Rhonda Graam/HBO

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. HBO delivers a rock documentary about the legendary Tina Turner on Saturday at 8 p.m. “Tina” looks at Turner’s life and career, including her struggles with Ike Turner and her triumphant solo career in the 1980s. The film, from Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, includes new interviews with Turner, Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Kurt Loder, and Katori Hall.

2. “City on a Hill,” Showtime’s gritty crime drama set in Boston, returns for season two on Sunday at 10 p.m. Set in the 1990s, it features Kevin Bacon as a seedy, crooked FBI agent and Aldis Hodge as an assistant DA. According to the Showtime blurb, season two will focus “on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement.”

3. On Friday, Netflix is delivering a British series about the Baker Street Irregulars from Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories. In “The Irregulars,” a group of teens live on the streets of Victorian London and help Holmes and Dr. Watson solve supernatural crimes. The cast features Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Clarke Peters.

4. On Tuesday at 10 p.m. on GBH 2, “Frontline” is premiering a short documentary called “Death Is Our Business.” It’s about how Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans have been dealing with the pandemic and its disruption of funeral rituals. From Jacqueline Olive, it gives us an intimate look into a city that’s all too familiar with loss.

5. Amazon’s “Invincible,” an hourlong animated superhero series, is based on a comic book series by Robert Kirkman of “The Walking Dead.” It’s about a teen, the son of the world’s most powerful superhero, who begins to develop powers of his own. The impressive voice case features Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Mark Hamill, Steven Yeun, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Rannells, Walton Goggins, J.K. Simmons, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Jeffrey Donovan, Jon Hamm, Jonathan Groff, Djimon Hounsou, and Mae Whitman. It premieres on Friday. By the way, Rogen is working on a live-action movie based on the same material.

6. “Pig Royalty,” a title that’s begging to be a punchline, goes deep into pig competitions in Texas. Naturally, there are rival families fighting for the prizes and the bragging rights. It streams on Discovery+ starting Tuesday, the same day it premieres on Discovery Channel at 9 p.m.

The late Chadwick Boseman (center), shown with Michael Potts (left) and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," is among the nominees for the 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards. David Lee/Associated Press

CHANNEL SURFING

“Breeders” An hourlong second-season premiere. FX, Monday, 10 p.m.

“The 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards” Including two posthumous nominations for Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods.” BET, MTV, VH1, and CBS, Saturday, 8 p.m.

“The Day Sports Stood Still” Antoine Fuqua’s documentary about last March’s sports-leagues shutdown. HBO, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

“Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil” A four-part docu-series featuring the former teen idol. YouTube Originals, Tuesday

