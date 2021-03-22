With vast streaming libraries, what’s old is new again

A. It is resoundingly true. The streamers know that if they have a solid catalog of old series, they are more likely to attract — and, more important, keep — subscribers. Peacock didn’t pay $500 million for exclusive streaming rights to “The Office” just because they thought it would be fun. The sitcom was among the most-watched shows on Netflix for years, and the relatively new Peacock used that mass appeal as part of its marketing efforts to build a subscriber base. Once Peacock hooks “The Office” fans, it introduces them to its other offerings. HBO Max has done the same thing with and paid the same price for “Friends.”

Q. I keep reading about how the streaming services have big libraries of old shows. Is it true that people are paying money to spend time watching old TV? I don’t get it.

“The Big Bang Theory,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Modern Family,” “Cheers,” “Seinfeld” — they’re hotter properties in 2021 than their creators might ever have imagined. In 2019, Nielsen found that 72 percent of the time spent watching Netflix was on library shows, led by “Friends” and “The Office,” not the hot originals such as “The Crown.” Only Apple TV+ is out there with no long list of old shows, which is partly why the price — $4.99 a month — is so reasonable. The streamer only contains originals, some of them very good.

Now if you’re wondering why TV viewers are emotionally drawn to shows no longer on the air, well that’s a much bigger question. Interestingly, the recent popularity of old stuff comes in the middle of the Prestige TV and Peak TV eras, when we have more choice and more qualities than ever before. Naturally, old shows — the comedies in particular — offer warmth and ease; they are “comfort TV,” like macaroni and cheese is comfort food. They don’t challenge viewers in the ways that the likes of “Ozark” do. The world is more stressful than ever, it seems, and a few hours watching Pam and Jim flirt — watching for the umpteenth time, in some cases — can be soothing.

With the oldies, you don’t need to worry about spoilers. You won’t have to participate in intense conversations about the hot new shows. You can just retreat into your own Private Idaho, where anxiety and pandemic obsessions have been made illegal.

Another reason viewers are looking backward: They can. Streaming has made everything available to us at any time. We’re no longer tethered to the schedules of TV outlets, or which DVDs we happen to purchase; we can choose exactly what we want to see and when at the touch of a button. Watching “Cheers” is more possible now.

And yet another reason for the trend: No one wants to turn on something that demands full attention when they’re doing something else simultaneously. Multi-tasking is the way we live now.

