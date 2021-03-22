UK says it’s developing fast test for COVID-19 variants

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is developing new testing technology that would identify whether positive Covid-19 test samples contain variants of concern, and provide more rapid results.

The “genotype assay test” would halve the time it takes to identify the variants and could be used in addition to standard testing to find cases more quickly, the U.K. government’s health ministry said in a statement Monday.

The government’s road map to easing lockdown restrictions calls for controlling the new strains. Once the variant cases are identified, surge testing, enhanced contact tracing and other actions can then be taken to suppress the spread.