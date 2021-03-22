Market Basket launches its very own version of March Madness

Locals know it’s true: Market Basket fans are almost as devoted as basketball fans. In a sweet twist of normalcy, the local, ever-quirky grocery chain has resurrected its very own version of March Madness — devoted to doughnuts, that is — after taking last year off.
Doughnut devotees can visit the Basket’s Instagram or Facebook channels through March 29 to vote in a fresh match-up each day, with the victor ascending to the next round. Glazed cake? Maple? Marshmallow-filled? You decide.
In 2019, Boston crème faced off against honey-dipped in a nail-biting final battle, with honey-dipped winning by a narrow margin.
Just like real basketball, trash-talking has already commenced on the Basket’s social media channels, with lemon-filled and marshmallow-filled getting plenty of chatter. Not everyone is happy, though.
“I shop late morning and there are no doughnuts. They are gone,” one disgruntled customer lamented.
