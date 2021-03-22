15-year-old boy shot in Worcester

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Worcester early on Sunday morning, police said.
Officers responded around 2:25 a.m. to a home on Winifred Avenue, where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. He was with two other males when officials arrived, police said.
The victim was later taken to a hospital, police said. Information about his condition was not immediately available.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8651.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.