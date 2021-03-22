Attorney for ride share driver charged with kidnapping in Brighton claims language barrier led to confrontation

According to a police posting on bpdnews.com , Essalak allegedly picked the woman up near 1139 Commonwealth Ave. at 8:32 p.m. Thursday after she requested a car, police said. The woman noticed Essalak was “behaving strangely” and asked to be let out of the vehicle, police said.

Kamal Essalak, 47, was arraigned in Brighton Municipal Court on a single count of kidnapping obtained by Boston police after the passenger reported Essalak triggered the child locks on his car allegedly deliberately preventing her from leaving the car.

A ride share driver from Acton pleaded not guilty Monday to an allegation that he kidnapped a woman who was riding in his vehicle in Allston last Thursday, an incident his defense lawyer attributed to a language barrier between the two people.

Advertisement

Essalak stopped the vehicle, but he then allegedly activated the child safety locks, The woman began screaming and banging on the glass to get people’s attention, police wrote. Essalak allegedly began to climb into the back seat while laughing periodically, the statement said. The woman was able to slide around him, climb into the driver’s seat, unlock the door and escape, police said.

In court, Essalak’s defense attorney said a language barrier between the driver and the passenger triggered confusion leading to the confrontation. During the hearing, a translator helped Essalak, who is a native of Morocco, understand the court proceedings.

Essalak was released on personal recognizance and is ordered not to have contact with the woman, not work for any ride share companies and can’t leave the state without permission from the court.

Police did not say what ride share company Essalak was working for during the incident, but Uber said in a statement they had suspended Essalak’s connection to the company.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Advertisement





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.