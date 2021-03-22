Backlash after Nick Collins’ St. Patrick’s Day breakfast joke about Michelle Wu

Collins tweeted the dig at Wu in response to a video she had posted on Twitter Friday that parodied Ben Affleck’s habit of carrying more Dunkin’ Donuts coffee than he can manage . Collins on Saturday quoted her tweet and added: “Great video councilor! What else do @BenAffleck and @wutrain have in common? They both love acting like they’re from Boston!”

State Senator Nick Collins is under fire after tweeting a joke aimed at City Councilor and mayoral candidate Michelle Wu during the runup to the St. Patrick’s Day breakfast that suggested she wasn’t “from Boston.” Some on Twitter criticized it in light of recent violence and an increase in racist incidents targeting the Asian American community.

Wu responded with her own dig at Collins, alluding to rumors he may run for mayor.

“Neither one is sweating Nick Collins as competition for their next gig. See you tomorrow, Senator,” she replied, with a winking emoji.

But Collins’ tweet hit a nerve, especially in the wake of a deadly mass shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

Collins’ suggestion that Wu, who went to Harvard and has lived in the area for more than a decade, was not “from” here prompted a number of people to call him out on social media. Others said the joke was nativist and parochial, and played into the idea that Boston is only welcoming to white people who were born and raised in the city.





Collins made the cracks at Wu as part of the runup to annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast, in which local politicians gather and roast one another for laughs. The event is typically hosted by the state senator representing South Boston, and this year was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wu’s Affleck parody was a preview of a longer video she created for the event, in which she jokes about life as a parent during the COVID-19 pandemic, campaigning virtually, and running for mayor in a city with a large Irish population.

Collins did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Daniel McDonald and Stephanie Ebbert of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.