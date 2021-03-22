Baker to testify on vaccine rollout at oversight hearing Tuesday

Baker is expected to appear at 3 p.m. for the livestreamed hearing , which will focus on the administration’s decision to entrust the run of seven mass vaccination sites to private companies. The hearing is slated to start at 11 a.m. with four panels in total. State lawmakers will hear from several other Baker administration officials, including the governor’s health secretary, Marylou Sudders, as well as local health officials and a state contractor.

It will be the second appearance before the committee for the second-term Republican, who has faced widespread criticism over the state’s vaccine rollout even as national data show Massachusetts has climbed higher on the percentage of the population that’s been vaccinated.

Governor Charlie Baker will testify Tuesday afternoon before a legislative oversight committee, where he's expected to be pressed on the state's reliance on private companies in the vaccine rollout and ongoing difficulties in scheduling vaccine appointments.

Committee leaders said they plan to ask the administration why 20 years of planning for local distribution of vaccines were set aside in favor of contracts with for-profit entities.

“It really demands that we ask: What happened? What happened to two decades of training, planning, preparedness drills and evaluation?” said State Senator Jo Comerford, one of the committee’s chairs.

Legislators also expect to question Baker and members of the administration about the technology supporting the inoculation process. The state’s vaccination appointment website has been a point of particular frustration, after it crashed on the day that 1 million residents became eligible to book time slots, showing disappointed users a now-notorious image of a four-legged octopus.

The governor has pointed to the state’s position as a national leader in vaccinate rates, though he has acknowledged missteps like the website. Insufficient supply of vaccine from the federal government is the limiting factor in the state’s response, he has repeatedly said.

State Representative Bill Driscoll, the committee’s other chair, said he hopes to ask how the administration would plan for another round of vaccine distribution should individuals need to get a booster shot in the next few years.

Also expected to testify from the administration are Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Director Samantha Phillips, Office of Preparedness and Emergency Management Director Kerin Milesky, and Technology, Services and Security Secretary Curtis Wood. The committee, which convenes at 11 a.m., will also hear from local officials from Worcester, Andover and Barnstable County, as well as Jackson Wilkinson, the chief technology officer for Project Beacon, which the state has contracted to work on its Vaxfinder website.

The Legislature has largely allowed Baker to take the reins of the state’s COVID-19 response, but lately, state lawmakers have become more vocal, publicly criticizing his choices about vaccine prioritization, asserting their role in deciding how billions in federal stimulus dollars will be spent, and posing pointed inquiries in public letters and legislative hearings.

Baker’s first appearance before the committee on Feb. 25 brought sharp questions and contentious exchanges. One lawmaker told Baker: “You’re missing how broken the system is.”

