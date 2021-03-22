City of Boston designates March 26 Leonard Nimoy Day

“I encourage all Bostonians to recognize Leonard Nimoy’s commitment and dedication to the Arts and the lasting impact that he has left on the community,” the proclamation says.

An official proclamation, signed by Walsh, says he’s ordered Friday to be named in Nimoy’s honor.

Outgoing Mayor Martin J. Walsh has designated Friday as Leonard Nimoy Day in Boston, to coincide with what would’ve been the late actor’s 90th birthday, in honor of the West End native’s contribution to the arts in roles like Mr. Spock on “Star Trek,” as well as his unwavering dedication to his community.

The document says Nimoy, who died in 2015, was born in the city’s West End section on March 26, 1931 and “nurtured his acting talent” at the Elizabeth Peabody House and West End Boys Club. He also received a summer scholarship in his teens for acting lessons at Boston College, the proclamation says, and later took an honorary degree from Boston University.

“Leonard Nimoy brought honor upon his native city with his accomplishments as an actor, writer, producer, director, poet, photographer, and philanthropist,” the proclamation says.

Advertisement

The document also references some of Nimoy’s charitable causes.

“He has worked for the betterment of his community by contributing to cancer research and to the Financial Aid for Arts and Telescopic Space Research,” the proclamation says. “Leonard Nimoy, through his fictional character, Mr. Spock - half human, half Vulcan - gave the immigrant, the refugee, and the oppressed, a hero for ‘the Outsider.’”

Walsh says in the proclamation that Nimoy’s Hub heroics will never be forgotten by city residents. Ever.

“This proclamation is presented to Leonard Nimoy to serve as a reminder that although he has passed, he will always be remembered as a valued constituent dedicated to both the arts and his community,” the document says.

Advertisement

Word of its release has beamed up the Internet recently, with Nimoy’s daughter, Julie Nimoy, tweeting out a copy of the proclamation last week.

“As a special tribute to dad @TheRealNimoy life and legacy, the @CityOfBoston just announced that on his birthday, 3/26 will officially be #LeonardNimoyDay!” Julie Nimoy tweeted. “Thank you Mayor @marty_walshfor supporting this proclamation! @nimoycopdfilm #COPD.”

Her tweet was greeted joyously by Nimoy fans.

“This is so amazing Julie! Your awesome father Leonard Nimoy has been such a phenomenal inspiration of powerful loving persona to me and a father figure in so many ways,” one guy tweeted in response to Julie Nimoy. “Julie I wish you and your family the greatest of #Peace #Love and #Kindness.”

Said another woman in response to the younger Nimoy, “This is so amazing Julie! Your awesome father Leonard Nimoy has been such a phenomenal inspiration of powerful loving persona to me and a father figure in so many ways! Julie I wish you and your family the greatest of #Peace #Love and #Kindness.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.