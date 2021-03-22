Supreme Court to consider reinstating Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence

The court has been asked to consider reinstating the death sentence that the First Circuit Court of Appeals concluded could not stand because the trial judge failed to ensure jurors were free of bias against Tsarnaev who acknowledged his role in the 2013 terror attack but asked to be sentenced to life in prison.

The US Supreme Court Monday agreed to review the prosecution of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev whose death sentence for setting off two bombs that killed three people at the site and wounded hundreds more was overturned on appeal.

Advertisement

“The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted,” said a one-line order from the Supreme Court issued Monday, meaning the panel has agreed to take up the lower court ruling overturning the death sentence. That July ruling, the appellate judges said at the time, doesn’t change the fact that Tsarnaev will never leave prison.

While the Trump administration asked the nation’s highest court last year to take up the matter, President Biden is opposed to the death penalty and his attorney general, Merrick B. Garland, said he was concerned the ultimate penalty was unfairly used against people of color and other minorities. He stopped short, however, of declaring whether the Biden administration would support the death penalty for Tsarnaev and Dylan Roof who murdered nine Black men and women in Charleston, S.C. inside church in 2015.

“I have developed serious concerns about the death penalty due to the large number of exonerations in capital cases, the apparent arbitrariness or randomness in application, and the disparate impact of the death penalty on Black Americans and other people of color,” Garland wrote to senators. “As a broader policy matter, President Biden has publicly stated that he opposes the death penalty.”

Advertisement

In a 182-page ruling that infuriated some victims, the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit last July ruled that George A. O’Toole Jr., the judge in Tsarnaev’s 2015 trial, “did not meet the standard” of fairness while presiding over jury selection.

“A core promise of our criminal justice system is that even the very worst among us deserves to be fairly tried and lawfully punished,” wrote Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson, who also called the bombings “one of the worst domestic terrorist attacks since the 9/11 atrocities.”

The ruling does not impact Tsarnaev’s convictions in the 2013 bombings.

“I just don’t understand it,” said Patricia Campbell, whose daughter Krystle was killed in the bombings, at the time the July ruling came down. “It’s just terrible that he’s allowed to live his life. It’s unfair. He didn’t wake up one morning and decide to do what he did. He planned it out. He did a vicious, ugly thing.”

In ordering that Tsarnaev’s sentence be considered anew, the appeals court found that at least two of the 12 jurors did not fully disclose what they knew about the high-profile case, or discussed it on social media before they were chosen to decide Tsarnaev’s fate.

Tsarnaev’s trial attorneys showed during the final stages of the jury selection process that one of the jurors, the foreperson, hid that she had posted on Twitter about being “locked down” during the manhunt for Tsarnaev, and that she called him a “piece of garbage” after the attacks.

Advertisement

The court held that O’Toole erred when he refused to press the jurors on the social media posts, instead relying on their claims that they could serve impartially.

“A judge cannot delegate to potential jurors the work of judging their own impartiality,” appeals court Justice O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote in the July decision.

Tsarnaev has been held at the US Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility in Colorado, the nation’s highest-security prison, a so-called Supermax known as the Alcatraz of the Rockies.

Campbell told the Globe in July she wasn’t sure whether she would return to court to try to persuade another judge to reimpose the death penalty.

“I don’t even know if I’d waste my time going,” Campbell said. “The government’s just wasting money. He should be dead by now for what he did.”

Bill Richard, whose 8-year-old son Martin was killed in the bombings, declined to comment in July when the appellate court tossed the death penalty. He referred the Globe at the time to an essay he and his wife, Denise, wrote shortly before Tsarnaev was sentenced to death, in which they called for his life to be spared.

“We are in favor of and would support the Department of Justice in taking the death penalty off the table in exchange for the defendant spending the rest of his life in prison without any possibility of release and waiving all of his rights to appeal,” they wrote at the time.

Advertisement

Tsarnaev, now 27, was sentenced to death in 2015. He and his older brother, Tamerlan, also killed an MIT police officer, Sean Collier, while they were on the run. Boston Police Officer Dennis Simmonds, who suffered a head injury when Tamerlan Tsarnaev detonated an explosive device during a shootout in Watertown days after the bombings, died a year later from those injuries.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a confrontation with police in Watertown days after the blasts. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev eluded police initially but was captured later the same day.

In challenging his death sentence, lawyers for Tsarnaev had argued that holding the trial in the city that endured the terrorist attack deprived him of his right to an impartial jury.

In the July ruling, the appeals court found O’Toole had mishandled the process of voir dire, when jurors are asked questions to determine whether they are suitable, particularly in cases that have received intense media coverage. Despite “a diligent effort,” O’Toole did not meet that standard, the court held.

The defense had argued at trial that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was led in the Marathon plot by his domineering, violent older brother; prosecutors contended that the younger brother was a willing participant who became radicalized on his own.

The July ruling also suggested jurors should have been told about the older Tsarnaev brother’s alleged involvement in a 2011 triple murder in Waltham.

“If the judge had admitted this evidence, the jurors would have learned that Dzhokhar knew by the fall of 2012 that Tamerlan had killed the drug dealers in the name of jihad,” the decision read. “They also would have known that it was only after these killings that Dzhokhar became radicalized as well: Evidence actually admitted showed that Dzhokhar first flashed signs of radicalization — as is obvious from his texts on jihad — after spending a holiday break with Tamerlan several weeks or so after learning about the Waltham murders.”

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.