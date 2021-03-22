House fires in Andover, Haverhill displace 13 people

A second alarm was struck as firefighters mounted what Mansfield described as “an aggressive interior attack.” Firefighters were able to put out the blaze within hours, Mansfield said.

Firefighters responded to the 14 Sunset Rock Road fire at 10:31 a.m. Monday morning, Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said in a statement. A neighbor alerted residents to the blaze after they saw smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters battled blazes in Andover and Haverhill within hours of one another Monday, displacing 13 residents, fire officials said.

Two Andover firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze, Mansfield said. The fire in the single-family home displaced four residents.

Mansfield estimated that the home sustained $400,000 in damage.

Firefighters determined the home had no working smoke alarms, which Mansfield said prolonged the amount of time the fire was able to burn before residents were notified.

In Haverhill, a fire at 38 Jackson St. displaced nine residents after the blaze burned through the roof of the three-story residential building Monday afternoon, Chief Robert M. O’Brien said.

When firefighters arrived they found fire showing on the second and third floors of the building, O’Brien said. A second-alarm was struck on the Jackson Street blaze and firefighters were able to knock it down in 45 minutes to an hour.

The fire was reported around 12:05 p.m., O’Brien said.

O’Brien described the damage to the third floor of the building as “significant” and said the second floor sustained heavy water damage.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation, O’Brien said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.












