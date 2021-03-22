Marty Walsh and the fight for the middle class

Marty Walsh isn’t the first mayor of Boston to become labor secretary.

That distinction belongs to Maurice Tobin, who served under Harry Truman.

Tobin, the son of a carpenter from Mission Hill, worked at a leather factory before going into politics.

Tobin’s successor as labor secretary, Martin Durkin, was from Chicago, but he, too, shared many similarities with Walsh, as the son of working-class Irish immigrants. Durkin worked as a plumber before, like Walsh, he became the head of a trade union.

Durkin was a lifelong Democrat, but former president Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican, made him labor secretary because of his working-class bona fides. It was Durkin’s presence that led to Ike’s Cabinet being dubbed “Nine Millionaires and a Plumber.”

Durkin lasted only eight months, the shortest tenure of any labor secretary. He resigned in frustration when he was unable to persuade Congress to revise the Taft-Hartley Act, which he saw as extremely detrimental to workers.

Tobin shared Durkin’s antipathy for the Taft-Hartley Act, which passed despite Truman’s veto.

If Maurice Tobin and Martin Durkin are the labor secretaries most similar to Marty Walsh in terms of personal background and ideology, their tenures are cautionary tales, because their agendas were stymied by conservative forces, not just Republicans but an economic system that historically has been aligned with the interests of the rich and the executive class, not with workers.

Walsh, who was confirmed as labor secretary Monday, assumes his job at a crucial moment for the labor movement, 40 years after former president Ronald Reagan, himself a former union leader, broke the air traffic controllers’ union and increased hostility toward unions.

Chief executives were emboldened, and strike breaking and union busting became the norm, from the copper mines of Arizona to the paper mills of Maine.

Since peaking in the middle of the 20th century, the labor movement has seen its size and power diminish. In the early 1950s, a third of the American workforce was unionized; today, that figure is about 11 percent.

There has been a corresponding cratering of the middle class and a widening of the gap between rich and poor, and challenging that narrative now becomes Marty Walsh’s challenge.

Those in the labor movement who know him best believe Walsh is up to the task, especially because his boss, Joe Biden, has been so explicit in his support of unions, making labor law reform a key part of his agenda, even going out of his way to back Amazon workers seeking to organize.

Steve Tolman, president of the AFL-CIO in Massachusetts, told me that Biden has the chance to be the most pro-labor president, and Walsh the most effective labor secretary, ever. Those are high expectations.

The labor capital of the country at the moment is Dorchester. Besides Walsh, another labor stalwart from Dorchester, Ed Kelly, was just elected president of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

“It’s pretty ironic — a couple of Dot rats,” Kelly said. “Marty and I probably fought each other in Fields Corner 35 years ago, and now we’re going to D.C. together.”

Kelly said Walsh’s working-class authenticity will make him unlike other labor secretaries.

“Marty understands from personal knowledge and experience what it’s like to be the child of immigrants, struggling to put food on the table, the intricacies of the health care system and how it leaves some people behind, or that without a decent wage, a parent will always feel less than when trying to give their children a better future,” Kelly said. “You can’t teach that in school. It can only be emblazoned in your soul by living it. That’s the difference between putting him and some millionaire or professor in that seat.”

Shortly before his confirmation, Walsh laughed when told of Kelly’s line about fisticuffs in Fields Corner and agreed on the importance of having empathy as opposed to just sympathy with working families.

Asked how he’ll support and grow the middle class, Marty Walsh said something he says to himself every day: “One day at a time.”





























Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.