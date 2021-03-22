Mass. eases business restrictions, expands vaccine eligibility for residents

Governor Charlie Baker defended his decision to further reopen the state on Friday in the wake of a coalition of public health officials issuing an open letter to Baker urging him to delay increasing indoor capacity limits at certain businesses.

The state, which has now moved to Phase 4, Step 1 of its economic reopening, also downgraded its longstanding travel order to an advisory and is launching a new mass vaccination site later this morning.

Massachusetts took a major step forward in addressing various facets of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday — from easing additional restrictions on businesses and public gatherings to making more than 800,000 new people eligible for vaccines.

“We pay a ton of attention to the data. I mean, that stuff is critically important as we make decisions,” he said on WBUR’s “Morning Edition.” “And I would just say that some of the changes that we’ve made are, I would argue, consistent with the public health data.”

Those entering Massachusetts are no longer required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival if they have been out of the state for longer than a 24-hour period, but are encouraged to do so. And like the prior travel order, the advisory does not apply to people in several categories, including visitors who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Baker reiterated his trust in the state’s reopening plan — which includes the easing of limits on public gatherings — in a WBZ-TV “Keller @ Large” interview on Sunday.

“When we reopened in the spring, we did not see a significant surge in cases, and hospitalizations continued to decline until the second surge, which most people had predicted would happen in the fall,” Baker said. “And I expect that trend will continue here.”

As of Monday, indoor and outdoor stadiums — including Gillette Stadium, TD Garden, and Fenway Park— can now run at 12 percent capacity after submitting a plan to the Department of Public Health. Public gatherings are now limited to 100 people indoors and 150 people outside, while private gatherings will remain limited to 10 indoors and 25 outside.

Exhibition and convention halls can also operate as long as they follow gathering limits imposed by the state and health protocols. Dance floors will be permitted at events like weddings.

City officials in Boston, meanwhile, are taking a more cautious approach to the reopening. Public gatherings in the city can increase to 60 people indoors and 100 people outdoors — lower limits than the restrictions from the state — according to a statement on the Boston Public Health Commission website.

All private gatherings and events will be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas, ballparks, or venues with a capacity of 5,000 people or more are limited to 12 percent capacity, as in the rest of the state, the statement said.

Outdoor dining also begins in Boston on Monday, except in the North End, where restaurants will be to serve diners outdoors starting on April 1.

In an interview last week, Baker said he’s increasingly confident that 4 million residents will be vaccinated by the Fourth of July — a stated goal of his. More than 1 million people in the state have already been fully vaccinated — a milestone reported by the Department of Public Health on Friday.

Among those now eligible to be vaccinated in Massachusetts include about 450,000 people from ages 60 to 65, along with 360,000 workers in specific industries, including employees of grocery stores, restaurants, transit agencies, and funeral homes.

The groups join several others already eligible for vaccines in the state, such as those aged 65 and older, people with two or more qualifying health conditions, K-12 educators, and health care workers and first responders.

Later in the week, the state will hold its first exclusive day for vaccinating child-care workers, teachers, and school employees at mass vaccination sites.

The new mass vaxx site at the Hynes Convention Center is being operated by CIC Health, a vendor overseeing multiple mass vaccine locations in the state. The company has been running the site at Fenway Park, but due to the impending baseball season, that one is closing down later this week.

The Baker administration recently launched a preregistration system enabling Massachusetts residents to sign up to be alerted when they can book an appointment at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Only when residents are eligible to be vaccinated will they be notified.

Residents can also use VaxFinder.mass.gov to search for and book appointments at pharmacies, health care providers, and other community locations.

But with the state weeks away from widespread eligibility for any adult who wants to get vaccinated, a growing number of coronavirus variants taking hold, and the disease stubbornly remaining in Massachusetts, public health officials are urging caution when it comes to reopening.

Those including Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the US Centers for Disease Control and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, have recently warned states about the effects of restrictions being relaxed too quickly before enough people have been inoculated.

Baker said on Sunday he was not disregarding the guidance from Walensky and other experts — but that their advice is incorporated into the decisions made by his administration on a day-to-day basis.

“I would argue that many of the changes we made in March were modest; they basically took us back to where we were at a point last fall,” Baker told WBZ-TV.

John Hilliard contributed to this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.