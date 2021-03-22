Mayor Walsh announces resignation after confirmation as labor secretary

“I’m deeply grateful to President Biden, Vice President Harris, and their confidence in me for this opportunity to serve our country in this time of need,” said Walsh, a 53-year-old Dorchester Democrat and popular incumbent who is now in the last year of his second term. “I share their commitment to building an economy that works for every single American.

Walsh said he will resign Monday night and travel to Washington on Tuesday to be sworn in.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced his resignation Monday evening, minutes after he was confirmed in a US Senate vote as President Biden’s secretary of labor.

Advertisement

Walsh spoke during a farewell news conference held in Faneuil Hall’s second-floor Great Hall.

In early January, President Biden tapped Walsh, a longtime friend and former union president, for the cabinet post. On Monday, the US Senate confirmed Walsh’s nomination by a 68 to 29 margin.

Once Walsh officially resigns, Council President Kim Janey will make history as Boston’s first Black mayor and first female mayor. Janey, a 55-year-old former education advocate from Roxbury, has scheduled a ceremonial swearing-in for Wednesday.

Walsh said he has been coordinating with Janey, departments across city government, and local institutions and nonprofits for the past two months to ensure a smooth transition.

”And I am confident — more than confident — that city government will move forwards very smoothly, from the daily services that our residents rely on, to our COVID response, to public safety, to the many long-term capital improvements that we have launched across all of our different neighborhoods here in the city of Boston,” he said.

Walsh’s departure marks a seismic shift in city politics. It has already opened up this year’s mayoral race, which now includes a field of five major candidates: City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, and Annissa Essaibi George; John Barros, who is Walsh’s former economic development chief; and state Representative Jon Santiago.

Advertisement

Janey is among the names rumored to be considering jumping into that mayoral fray. For now, she will serve as the city’s executive at least until a winner emerges from this fall’s municipal election and is sworn in.

Walsh, meanwhile, is taking over a department that oversees a raft of federal labor laws, including those covering overtime, workers’ compensation, and workplace health and safety for more than 150 million workers. He is expected to be sworn in for his new role Tuesday.

Union officials have cheered the prospect of a lifelong union member taking over the post, especially after bruising battles with the Trump administration over the past four years.

Walsh, who grew up on Taft Street in Dorchester, was 21 when he became a member of the Laborers’ Union Local 223 in Boston, which his father had joined in the 1950s after emigrating from Ireland and his uncle later led. Walsh, who was a state representative for 16 years, went on to also serve as president of the union, then was the head of the Building and Construction Trades Council. When he first ran for mayor in 2013, unions fueled his campaign with financial contributions and volunteers.

Walsh is not the first Boston mayor to hold the labor secretary post. Maurice J. Tobin, whose name graces the Tobin Bridge connecting Boston to Chelsea, served as secretary of labor under President Harry Truman.

Advertisement

Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.