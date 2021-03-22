One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Kingston

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3A in Kingston Sunday, police said.

The crash happened in the area of 96 Main Street and included a motorcycle, Kingston police said in a Facebook post around 6 p.m.

Police posted a statement around 2 p.m. to notify motorists of the crash and caution that the road would be closed from Prospect Street to Howland Lane while officials investigated the scene of the crash. The road was reopened as of the 6 p.m. statement.